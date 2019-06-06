Chez theprintspace, nous vous garantissons un service d’une qualité et d’une rapidité à la hauteur de vos attentes. Consultez ci-dessous nos prix et formats pour les tirages photo et Fine Art, les contrecollages de photos d'art et les encadrements sur mesure, ainsi que nos tarifs de livraison rapide dans le monde entier.
Nous pouvons imprimer un tirage photo ou Fine Art du format de votre choix. (Le prix facturé correspondra au format immédiatement supérieur ou égal présenté dans ce tableau.) Les tirages de plus de 30 × 40 cm seront expédiés roulés dans un tube rigide.
TVA
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
Fuji Mat
Fuji Brillant
Pearl
Fujiflex
Papiers Fine Art
15" x 10"254 x 0
€ 3.98€ 4.74
€ 3.98€ 4.74
€ 9.14€ 10.88
€ 17.07€ 20.31
€ 11.18€ 13.30
30" x 20"508 x 0
€ 9.14€ 10.88
€ 9.14€ 10.88
€ 15.26€ 18.16
€ 34.31€ 40.83
€ 15.26€ 18.16
45" x 30"762 x 0
€ 11.18€ 13.30
€ 11.18€ 13.30
€ 18.32€ 21.80
€ 42.89€ 51.04
€ 19.34€ 23.01
60" x 40"1016 x 0
€ 14.25€ 16.96
€ 14.25€ 16.96
€ 22.42€ 26.68
€ 52.72€ 62.74
€ 25.49€ 30.33
75" x 50"1270 x 0
€ 20.37€ 24.24
€ 20.37€ 24.24
€ 33.65€ 40.04
€ 78.50€ 93.42
€ 38.76€ 46.12
90" x 60"1524 x 0
€ 29.57€ 35.19
€ 29.57€ 35.19
€ 46.91€ 55.82
€ 111.64€ 132.85
€ 54.08€ 64.36
105" x 70"1778 x 0
€ 38.76€ 46.12
€ 38.76€ 46.12
€ 63.26€ 75.28
€ 149.70€ 178.14
€ 72.45€ 86.22
120" x 80"2032 x 0
€ 49.99€ 59.49
€ 49.99€ 59.49
€ 81.64€ 97.15
€ 192.65€ 229.25
€ 93.90€ 111.74
150" x 100"2540 x 0
€ 77.55€ 92.28
€ 77.55€ 92.28
€ 126.59€ 150.64
€ 300.66€ 357.79
€ 144.97€ 172.51
180" x 120"3048 x 0
€ 111.26€ 132.40
€ 111.26€ 132.40
€ 181.73€ 216.26
€ 432.01€ 514.09
€ 204.26€ 243.07
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
Fuji Mat
Fuji Brillant
Pearl
Fujiflex
Papiers Fine Art
20508 x 0
€ 5.00€ 5.95
€ 5.00€ 5.95
€ 11.18€ 13.30
€ 20.75€ 24.69
€ 13.23€ 15.74
28711.2 x 0
€ 9.14€ 10.88
€ 9.14€ 10.88
€ 15.26€ 18.16
€ 34.31€ 40.83
€ 15.26€ 18.16
401016 x 0
€ 10.11€ 12.03
€ 10.11€ 12.03
€ 17.31€ 20.60
€ 41.67€ 49.59
€ 18.32€ 21.80
601524 x 0
€ 15.26€ 18.16
€ 15.26€ 18.16
€ 24.47€ 29.12
€ 56.40€ 67.12
€ 28.55€ 33.97
802032 x 0
€ 20.32€ 24.18
€ 20.32€ 24.18
€ 41.83€ 49.78
€ 99.37€ 118.25
€ 47.94€ 57.05
1002540 x 0
€ 39.77€ 47.33
€ 39.77€ 47.33
€ 64.29€ 76.51
€ 152.14€ 181.05
€ 73.48€ 87.44
1203048 x 0
€ 56.12€ 66.78
€ 56.12€ 66.78
€ 91.86€ 109.31
€ 217.20€ 258.47
€ 105.13€ 125.10
1403556 x 0
€ 76.54€ 91.08
€ 76.54€ 91.08
€ 124.54€ 148.20
€ 294.53€ 350.49
€ 141.90€ 168.86
1604064 x 0
€ 99.01€ 117.82
€ 99.01€ 117.82
€ 162.31€ 193.15
€ 384.13€ 457.11
€ 183.83€ 218.76
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
Fuji Mat
Fuji Brillant
Pearl
Fujiflex
Papiers Fine Art
8203.2 x 0
€ 11.82€ 14.07
€ 11.82€ 14.07
€ 14.16€ 16.85
€ 18.50€ 22.02
€ 15.18€ 18.06
12304.8 x 0
€ 17.08€ 20.33
€ 17.08€ 20.33
€ 20.52€ 24.42
€ 26.70€ 31.77
€ 21.92€ 26.08
16406.4 x 0
€ 28.67€ 34.12
€ 28.67€ 34.12
€ 34.49€ 41.04
€ 44.93€ 53.47
€ 37.70€ 44.86
24609.6 x 0
€ 62.49€ 74.36
€ 62.49€ 74.36
€ 74.97€ 89.21
€ 97.72€ 116.29
€ 81.44€ 96.91
401016 x 0
€ 157.08€ 186.93
€ 157.08€ 186.93
€ 196.35€ 233.66
€ 236.00€ 280.84
€ 207.86€ 247.35
601524 x 0
--
--
--
--
€ 499.79€ 594.75
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
Fuji Mat
Fuji Brillant
Pearl
Fujiflex
Papiers Fine Art
8203.2 x 0
€ 11.82€ 14.07
€ 11.82€ 14.07
€ 14.16€ 16.85
€ 18.50€ 22.02
€ 15.20€ 18.09
10254 x 0
€ 14.39€ 17.12
€ 14.39€ 17.12
€ 17.31€ 20.60
€ 22.53€ 26.81
€ 19.06€ 22.68
12304.8 x 0
€ 16.96€ 20.18
€ 16.96€ 20.18
€ 20.40€ 24.28
€ 26.56€ 31.61
€ 22.90€ 27.25
16406.4 x 0
€ 28.67€ 34.12
€ 28.67€ 34.12
€ 34.47€ 41.02
€ 44.93€ 53.47
€ 37.70€ 44.86
20508 x 0
€ 41.74€ 49.67
€ 41.74€ 49.67
€ 50.10€ 59.62
€ 65.29€ 77.70
€ 55.56€ 66.12
24609.6 x 0
€ 62.49€ 74.36
€ 62.49€ 74.36
€ 74.97€ 89.21
€ 97.72€ 116.29
€ 81.44€ 96.91
30762 x 0
€ 78.09€ 92.93
€ 78.09€ 92.93
€ 93.70€ 111.50
€ 122.02€ 145.20
€ 106.88€ 127.19
401016 x 0
€ 117.80€ 140.18
€ 117.80€ 140.18
€ 147.27€ 175.25
€ 177.01€ 210.64
€ 178.19€ 212.05
501270 x 0
€ 176.73€ 210.31
€ 176.73€ 210.31
€ 225.80€ 268.70
€ 274.71€ 326.90
€ 274.90€ 327.13
601524 x 0
--
--
--
--
€ 400.94€ 477.12
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
Fuji Mat
Fuji Brillant
Pearl
Fujiflex
Papiers Fine Art
20508 x 0
€ 3.98€ 4.74
€ 3.98€ 4.74
€ 10.15€ 12.08
€ 18.29€ 21.77
€ 12.20€ 14.52
501270 x 0
€ 11.18€ 13.30
€ 11.18€ 13.30
€ 18.32€ 21.80
€ 41.67€ 49.59
€ 18.32€ 21.80
601524 x 0
€ 11.18€ 13.30
€ 11.18€ 13.30
€ 17.31€ 20.60
€ 41.67€ 49.59
€ 18.32€ 21.80
902286 x 0
€ 15.26€ 18.16
€ 15.26€ 18.16
€ 24.47€ 29.12
€ 56.40€ 67.12
€ 28.55€ 33.97
1002540 x 0
€ 14.25€ 16.96
€ 14.25€ 16.96
€ 22.42€ 26.68
€ 52.72€ 62.74
€ 26.50€ 31.54
1203048 x 0
€ 37.73€ 44.90
€ 37.73€ 44.90
€ 62.25€ 74.08
€ 147.23€ 175.20
€ 71.44€ 85.01
1503810 x 0
€ 39.77€ 47.33
€ 39.77€ 47.33
€ 64.29€ 76.51
€ 152.14€ 181.05
€ 74.50€ 88.66
1604064 x 0
€ 34.67€ 41.26
€ 34.67€ 41.26
€ 55.10€ 65.57
€ 131.27€ 156.21
€ 64.29€ 76.51
2005080 x 0
€ 52.03€ 61.92
€ 52.03€ 61.92
€ 84.72€ 100.82
€ 201.23€ 239.46
€ 97.99€ 116.61
2406096 x 0
€ 49.99€ 59.49
€ 49.99€ 59.49
€ 81.64€ 97.15
€ 192.65€ 229.25
€ 94.92€ 112.95
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
Fuji Mat
Fuji Brillant
Pearl
Fujiflex
Papiers Fine Art
10.5266.7 x 0
€ 3.98€ 4.74
€ 3.98€ 4.74
€ 9.14€ 10.88
€ 18.29€ 21.77
€ 12.20€ 14.52
14.8375.92 x 0
€ 7.09€ 8.44
€ 7.09€ 8.44
€ 12.20€ 14.52
€ 26.95€ 32.07
€ 13.23€ 15.74
21.0533.4 x 0
€ 9.14€ 10.88
€ 9.14€ 10.88
€ 15.26€ 18.16
€ 34.31€ 40.83
€ 15.26€ 18.16
29.7754.38 x 0
€ 11.18€ 13.30
€ 11.18€ 13.30
€ 18.32€ 21.80
€ 41.67€ 49.59
€ 18.32€ 21.80
42.01066.8 x 0
€ 14.25€ 16.96
€ 14.25€ 16.96
€ 22.42€ 26.68
€ 52.72€ 62.74
€ 26.50€ 31.54
59.41508.76 x 0
€ 26.50€ 31.54
€ 26.50€ 31.54
€ 43.86€ 52.19
€ 101.83€ 121.18
€ 49.99€ 59.49
84.12136.14 x 0
€ 52.03€ 61.92
€ 52.03€ 61.92
€ 84.72€ 100.82
€ 201.23€ 239.46
€ 96.97€ 115.39
Contrecollage
Nous pouvons contrecoller un tirage photo du format de votre choix. Choisissez le support adapté aux conditions d’exposition de votre œuvre, en fonction de sa résistance et de sa maniabilité. (Le prix facturé correspondra au format immédiatement supérieur ou égal présenté dans ce tableau.)
TVA
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
3mm PVC sintra
5mm PVC sintra
5mm Gatorfoam
10mm Gatorfoam
MDF
Alu Dibond & Barres
Aluminium & barres d’accrochage
Alu Dibond & Châssis
Aluminium & châssis
Sous plexi
30762 x 0
€ 11.69€ 13.91
€ 16.29€ 19.39
€ 11.69€ 13.91
€ 16.23€ 19.31
€ 28.06€ 33.39
€ 28.60€ 34.03
€ 58.40€ 69.50
€ 61.90€ 73.66
€ 91.70€ 109.12
--
451143 x 0
€ 27.60€ 32.84
€ 35.43€ 42.16
€ 27.60€ 32.84
€ 35.41€ 42.14
€ 46.22€ 55.00
€ 46.99€ 55.92
€ 72.88€ 86.73
€ 76.48€ 91.01
€ 102.38€ 121.83
--
601524 x 0
€ 38.65€ 45.99
€ 48.99€ 58.30
€ 38.65€ 45.99
€ 46.28€ 55.07
€ 61.98€ 73.76
€ 71.48€ 85.06
€ 87.85€ 104.54
€ 103.98€ 123.74
€ 120.35€ 143.22
--
751905 x 0
€ 44.67€ 53.16
€ 54.93€ 65.37
€ 44.67€ 53.16
€ 53.22€ 63.33
€ 69.40€ 82.59
€ 106.20€ 126.38
€ 106.20€ 126.38
€ 132.37€ 157.52
€ 132.37€ 157.52
--
902286 x 0
€ 92.62€ 110.22
€ 110.61€ 131.63
€ 92.62€ 110.22
€ 105.50€ 125.55
€ 123.61€ 147.10
€ 134.80€ 160.41
€ 186.86€ 222.36
€ 185.86€ 221.17
€ 237.92€ 283.12
--
1052667 x 0
€ 83.43€ 99.28
€ 129.65€ 154.28
€ 83.43€ 99.28
€ 112.67€ 134.08
€ 143.95€ 171.30
€ 170.55€ 202.95
€ 177.67€ 211.43
€ 221.59€ 263.69
€ 228.73€ 272.19
--
1203048 x 0
€ 143.89€ 171.23
€ 168.97€ 201.07
€ 143.89€ 171.23
€ 161.02€ 191.61
€ 183.47€ 218.33
--
--
€ 296.17€ 352.44
€ 369.35€ 439.53
--
1503810 x 0
€ 148.29€ 176.47
€ 175.25€ 208.55
€ 148.29€ 176.47
€ 166.26€ 197.85
€ 189.73€ 225.78
--
--
€ 357.43€ 425.34
€ 417.12€ 496.37
--
1804572 x 0
€ 217.35€ 258.65
€ 257.86€ 306.85
€ 217.35€ 258.65
€ 241.90€ 287.86
€ 272.34€ 324.08
--
--
€ 520.83€ 619.79
€ 637.66€ 758.82
--
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
3mm PVC sintra
5mm PVC sintra
5mm Gatorfoam
10mm Gatorfoam
MDF
Alu Dibond & Barres
Aluminium & barres d’accrochage
Alu Dibond & Châssis
Aluminium & châssis
Sous plexi
20508 x 0
€ 12.48€ 14.85
€ 17.56€ 20.90
€ 12.48€ 14.85
€ 16.23€ 19.31
€ 28.32€ 33.70
€ 11.28€ 13.42
€ 51.01€ 60.70
€ 26.61€ 31.67
€ 75.51€ 89.86
--
28711.2 x 0
€ 11.69€ 13.91
€ 15.85€ 18.86
€ 11.69€ 13.91
€ 16.23€ 19.31
€ 28.06€ 33.39
€ 14.29€ 17.01
€ 58.40€ 69.50
€ 39.82€ 47.39
€ 91.70€ 109.12
--
401016 x 0
€ 15.52€ 18.47
€ 22.15€ 26.36
€ 15.52€ 18.47
€ 20.50€ 24.40
€ 32.55€ 38.73
€ 43.97€ 52.32
€ 66.49€ 79.12
€ 74.61€ 88.79
€ 82.37€ 98.02
--
601524 x 0
€ 37.64€ 44.79
€ 47.96€ 57.07
€ 37.64€ 44.79
€ 45.25€ 53.85
€ 60.98€ 72.57
€ 80.68€ 96.01
€ 86.84€ 103.34
€ 121.52€ 144.61
€ 119.34€ 142.01
--
802032 x 0
€ 101.86€ 121.21
€ 119.84€ 142.61
€ 101.86€ 121.21
€ 114.52€ 136.28
€ 132.85€ 158.09
€ 127.70€ 151.96
€ 196.10€ 233.36
€ 178.77€ 212.74
€ 247.17€ 294.13
--
1002540 x 0
€ 82.41€ 98.07
€ 100.38€ 119.45
€ 82.41€ 98.07
€ 95.09€ 113.16
€ 113.39€ 134.93
€ 187.91€ 223.61
€ 187.91€ 223.61
€ 249.17€ 296.51
€ 227.70€ 270.96
--
1203048 x 0
€ 137.76€ 163.93
€ 162.83€ 193.77
€ 137.76€ 163.93
€ 154.89€ 184.32
€ 177.34€ 211.03
--
--
€ 291.05€ 346.35
€ 363.23€ 432.24
--
1403556 x 0
€ 196.82€ 234.22
€ 227.76€ 271.03
€ 196.82€ 234.22
€ 216.49€ 257.62
€ 242.26€ 288.29
--
--
€ 449.35€ 534.73
€ 533.07€ 634.35
--
1604064 x 0
€ 229.61€ 273.24
€ 270.12€ 321.44
€ 229.61€ 273.24
€ 254.16€ 302.45
€ 284.61€ 338.69
--
--
€ 498.36€ 593.05
€ 649.90€ 773.38
--
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
3mm PVC sintra
5mm PVC sintra
5mm Gatorfoam
10mm Gatorfoam
MDF
Alu Dibond & Barres
Aluminium & barres d’accrochage
Alu Dibond & Châssis
Aluminium & châssis
Sous plexi
8203.2 x 0
€ 17.65€ 21.00
€ 26.21€ 31.19
€ 17.65€ 21.00
€ 23.99€ 28.55
€ 32.45€ 38.62
€ 82.60€ 98.29
€ 82.60€ 98.29
€ 123.91€ 147.45
€ 123.91€ 147.45
€ 203.09€ 241.68
12304.8 x 0
€ 26.26€ 31.25
€ 37.43€ 44.54
€ 26.26€ 31.25
€ 37.43€ 44.54
€ 43.02€ 51.19
€ 93.89€ 111.73
€ 93.89€ 111.73
€ 138.96€ 165.36
€ 138.96€ 165.36
€ 245.15€ 291.73
16406.4 x 0
€ 36.71€ 43.68
€ 49.91€ 59.39
€ 36.71€ 43.68
€ 49.87€ 59.35
€ 56.15€ 66.82
€ 113.03€ 134.51
€ 113.03€ 134.51
€ 162.78€ 193.71
€ 162.78€ 193.71
€ 279.48€ 332.58
24609.6 x 0
€ 76.41€ 90.93
€ 93.98€ 111.84
€ 76.41€ 90.93
€ 93.98€ 111.84
€ 109.76€ 130.61
€ 195.59€ 232.75
€ 195.59€ 232.75
€ 267.98€ 318.90
€ 267.98€ 318.90
€ 514.55€ 612.31
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
3mm PVC sintra
5mm PVC sintra
5mm Gatorfoam
10mm Gatorfoam
MDF
Alu Dibond & Barres
Aluminium & barres d’accrochage
Alu Dibond & Châssis
Aluminium & châssis
Sous plexi
10254 x 0
€ 19.54€ 23.25
€ 28.69€ 34.14
€ 19.54€ 23.25
€ 28.69€ 34.14
€ 34.93€ 41.57
€ 88.00€ 104.72
€ 88.00€ 104.72
€ 132.05€ 157.14
€ 132.05€ 157.14
€ 226.08€ 269.04
12304.8 x 0
€ 26.26€ 31.25
€ 37.41€ 44.52
€ 26.26€ 31.25
€ 34.65€ 41.23
€ 43.02€ 51.19
€ 93.91€ 111.75
€ 93.91€ 111.75
€ 138.96€ 165.36
€ 138.96€ 165.36
€ 245.15€ 291.73
16406.4 x 0
€ 36.71€ 43.68
€ 49.89€ 59.37
€ 36.71€ 43.68
€ 49.89€ 59.37
€ 56.15€ 66.82
€ 113.03€ 134.51
€ 113.03€ 134.51
€ 162.76€ 193.68
€ 162.76€ 193.68
€ 279.48€ 332.58
20508 x 0
€ 47.46€ 56.48
€ 64.86€ 77.18
€ 47.46€ 56.48
€ 64.86€ 77.18
€ 74.83€ 89.05
€ 130.42€ 155.20
€ 130.42€ 155.20
€ 185.18€ 220.36
€ 185.18€ 220.36
€ 313.22€ 372.73
24609.6 x 0
€ 76.41€ 90.93
€ 97.29€ 115.78
€ 76.41€ 90.93
€ 94.00€ 111.86
€ 109.79€ 130.65
€ 195.62€ 232.79
€ 195.62€ 232.79
€ 267.97€ 318.88
€ 267.97€ 318.88
€ 514.55€ 612.31
30762 x 0
€ 76.41€ 90.93
€ 97.29€ 115.78
€ 76.41€ 90.93
€ 94.00€ 111.86
€ 109.79€ 130.65
€ 195.62€ 232.79
€ 195.62€ 232.79
€ 267.97€ 318.88
€ 267.97€ 318.88
€ 514.55€ 612.31
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
3mm PVC sintra
5mm PVC sintra
5mm Gatorfoam
10mm Gatorfoam
MDF
Alu Dibond & Barres
Aluminium & barres d’accrochage
Alu Dibond & Châssis
Aluminium & châssis
Sous plexi
501270 x 0
€ 17.41€ 20.72
€ 24.87€ 29.60
€ 17.41€ 20.72
€ 22.60€ 26.89
€ 34.91€ 41.54
€ 42.88€ 51.03
€ 59.20€ 70.45
€ 58.22€ 69.28
€ 98.63€ 117.37
--
601524 x 0
€ 28.55€ 33.97
€ 37.73€ 44.90
€ 28.55€ 33.97
€ 34.47€ 41.02
€ 55.17€ 65.65
€ 46.99€ 55.92
€ 70.99€ 84.48
€ 67.40€ 80.21
€ 129.32€ 153.89
--
902286 x 0
€ 42.58€ 50.67
€ 53.88€ 64.12
€ 42.58€ 50.67
€ 50.67€ 60.30
€ 66.96€ 79.68
€ 89.87€ 106.95
€ 95.04€ 113.10
€ 120.52€ 143.42
€ 165.04€ 196.40
--
1002540 x 0
€ 71.15€ 84.67
€ 86.64€ 103.10
€ 71.15€ 84.67
€ 81.64€ 97.15
--
€ 91.92€ 109.38
€ 126.45€ 150.48
€ 153.19€ 182.30
€ 248.12€ 295.26
--
1203048 x 0
€ 83.60€ 99.48
€ 102.55€ 122.03
€ 83.60€ 99.48
€ 95.21€ 113.30
€ 150.82€ 179.48
--
--
€ 194.03€ 230.90
€ 232.87€ 277.12
--
1503810 x 0
€ 85.51€ 101.76
€ 104.99€ 124.94
€ 85.51€ 101.76
€ 98.19€ 116.85
€ 116.50€ 138.64
--
--
€ 306.36€ 364.57
€ 347.56€ 413.60
--
1604064 x 0
€ 142.39€ 169.44
€ 168.84€ 200.92
€ 142.39€ 169.44
€ 159.08€ 189.31
€ 184.88€ 220.01
--
--
€ 316.59€ 376.74
€ 545.91€ 649.63
--
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
3mm PVC sintra
5mm PVC sintra
5mm Gatorfoam
10mm Gatorfoam
MDF
Alu Dibond & Barres
Aluminium & barres d’accrochage
Alu Dibond & Châssis
Aluminium & châssis
Sous plexi
14.8375.92 x 0
€ 3.94€ 4.69
€ 6.27€ 7.46
€ 3.94€ 4.69
€ 6.27€ 7.46
€ 15.72€ 18.71
€ 9.18€ 10.92
€ 27.57€ 32.81
€ 24.51€ 29.17
€ 42.55€ 50.63
--
21.0533.4 x 0
€ 11.69€ 13.91
€ 16.29€ 19.39
€ 11.69€ 13.91
€ 16.23€ 19.31
€ 28.06€ 33.39
€ 28.60€ 34.03
€ 58.40€ 69.50
€ 49.03€ 58.35
€ 91.70€ 109.12
--
29.7754.38 x 0
€ 14.93€ 17.77
€ 21.83€ 25.98
€ 14.93€ 17.77
€ 19.98€ 23.78
€ 35.20€ 41.89
€ 43.91€ 52.25
€ 69.13€ 82.26
€ 74.55€ 88.71
€ 102.47€ 121.94
--
42.01066.8 x 0
€ 25.32€ 30.13
€ 38.44€ 45.74
€ 25.32€ 30.13
€ 30.74€ 36.58
€ 57.34€ 68.23
€ 75.57€ 89.93
€ 86.75€ 103.23
€ 102.12€ 121.52
€ 123.94€ 147.49
--
59.41508.76 x 0
€ 48.12€ 57.26
€ 72.87€ 86.72
€ 48.12€ 57.26
€ 56.39€ 67.10
€ 87.33€ 103.92
€ 129.70€ 154.34
€ 124.64€ 148.32
€ 132.77€ 158.00
€ 155.55€ 185.10
--
84.12136.14 x 0
€ 87.31€ 103.90
€ 116.36€ 138.47
€ 87.31€ 103.90
€ 99.39€ 118.27
€ 130.85€ 155.71
--
--
€ 265.52€ 315.97
€ 367.31€ 437.10
--
Encadrement
Nos cadres sont réalisés à la main, sur mesure, selon vos instructions. Ils seront prêts pour l’accrochage dans une exposition ou une galerie dans les 10 jours ouvrables suivant la réception de votre commande. (Prix indicatifs : contactez-nous pour un devis en fonction des options choisies.) Les prix du tableau s’entendent par cadre au format d’impression indiqué, verre standard inclus (les caisses américaines sont sans verre) ; le passe-partout et les verres supérieurs sont en supplément, et un passe-partout agrandit le cadre. Les cadres dont le petit côté dépasse 76 cm (30 in) sont réalisés sur devis (indiqués par –). La livraison des œuvres encadrées de plus de 102 × 76 cm est devisée séparément.
TVA
Format
Format
Type de cadre
TVA
Prix-
Format
CADRE EN BOIS CLASSIQUE
Caisse Américaine
Cadre boîte
Cadre Flottant
30 x 20300 x 200
€ 68.36€ 81.35
€ 53.35€ 63.49
€ 97.39€ 115.89
€ 167.43€ 199.24
45 x 30450 x 300
€ 112.15€ 133.46
€ 90.31€ 107.47
€ 158.23€ 188.29
€ 260.97€ 310.55
60 x 40600 x 400
€ 136.70€ 162.67
€ 167.95€ 199.86
€ 191.22€ 227.55
€ 317.28€ 377.56
75 x 50750 x 500
€ 155.98€ 185.62
€ 201.61€ 239.92
€ 219.08€ 260.71
€ 359.53€ 427.84
90 x 60900 x 600
€ 245.36€ 291.98
€ 342.72€ 407.84
€ 332.29€ 395.43
€ 540.23€ 642.87
105 x 701050 x 700
––
€ 477.15€ 567.81
––
€ 427.61€ 508.86
Format
Format
Type de cadre
TVA
Prix-
Format
CADRE EN BOIS CLASSIQUE
Caisse Américaine
Cadre boîte
Cadre Flottant
28 x 21280 x 210
€ 54.34€ 64.66
€ 51.21€ 60.94
€ 100.26€ 119.31
€ 107.47€ 127.89
40 x 30400 x 300
€ 84.13€ 100.11
€ 67.11€ 79.86
€ 119.94€ 142.73
€ 205.25€ 244.25
60 x 45600 x 450
€ 136.70€ 162.67
€ 167.95€ 199.86
€ 191.22€ 227.55
€ 317.28€ 377.56
80 x 60800 x 600
€ 245.36€ 291.98
€ 342.72€ 407.84
€ 332.29€ 395.43
€ 540.23€ 642.87
100 x 751000 x 750
€ 245.36€ 291.98
€ 342.72€ 407.84
€ 332.29€ 395.43
€ 540.23€ 642.87
Format
Format
Type de cadre
TVA
Prix-
Format
CADRE EN BOIS CLASSIQUE
Caisse Américaine
Cadre boîte
Cadre Flottant
30 x 24300 x 240
€ 68.36€ 81.35
€ 53.35€ 63.49
€ 97.39€ 115.89
€ 167.43€ 199.24
40 x 32400 x 320
€ 112.15€ 133.46
€ 90.31€ 107.47
€ 158.23€ 188.29
€ 260.97€ 310.55
50 x 40500 x 400
€ 112.15€ 133.46
€ 90.31€ 107.47
€ 158.23€ 188.29
€ 260.97€ 310.55
60 x 48600 x 480
€ 136.70€ 162.67
€ 167.95€ 199.86
€ 191.22€ 227.55
€ 317.28€ 377.56
75 x 60750 x 600
€ 206.81€ 246.10
€ 268.59€ 319.62
€ 281.82€ 335.37
€ 454.14€ 540.43
Format
Format
Type de cadre
TVA
Prix-
Format
CADRE EN BOIS CLASSIQUE
Caisse Américaine
Cadre boîte
Cadre Flottant
20 x 20200 x 200
€ 57.84€ 68.83
€ 45.83€ 54.54
€ 81.74€ 97.27
€ 145.95€ 173.68
30 x 30300 x 300
€ 84.13€ 100.11
€ 67.11€ 79.86
€ 119.94€ 142.73
€ 205.25€ 244.25
40 x 40400 x 400
€ 112.15€ 133.46
€ 90.31€ 107.47
€ 158.23€ 188.29
€ 260.97€ 310.55
50 x 50500 x 500
€ 136.70€ 162.67
€ 167.95€ 199.86
€ 191.22€ 227.55
€ 317.28€ 377.56
60 x 60600 x 600
€ 206.81€ 246.10
€ 268.59€ 319.62
€ 281.82€ 335.37
€ 454.14€ 540.43
75 x 75750 x 750
€ 206.81€ 246.10
€ 268.59€ 319.62
€ 281.82€ 335.37
€ 454.14€ 540.43
Format
Format
Type de cadre
TVA
Prix-
Format
CADRE EN BOIS CLASSIQUE
Caisse Américaine
Cadre boîte
Cadre Flottant
60 x 20600 x 200
€ 120.93€ 143.91
€ 85.95€ 102.28
€ 182.21€ 216.83
€ 285.77€ 340.07
90 x 30900 x 300
€ 170.00€ 202.30
€ 121.33€ 144.38
€ 246.62€ 293.48
€ 377.55€ 449.28
120 x 401200 x 400
––
€ 166.84€ 198.54
€ 290.57€ 345.78
€ 469.79€ 559.05
Format
Format
Type de cadre
TVA
Prix-
Format
CADRE EN BOIS CLASSIQUE
Caisse Américaine
Cadre boîte
Cadre Flottant
A5148 x 210
€ 57.84€ 68.83
€ 45.83€ 54.54
€ 81.74€ 97.27
€ 145.95€ 173.68
A4210 x 297
€ 54.34€ 64.66
€ 51.21€ 60.94
€ 100.26€ 119.31
€ 107.47€ 127.89
A3297 x 420
€ 82.37€ 98.02
€ 68.53€ 81.55
€ 147.01€ 174.94
€ 158.80€ 188.97
A2420 x 594
€ 113.92€ 135.56
€ 151.66€ 180.48
€ 205.74€ 244.83
€ 208.53€ 248.15
A1594 x 841
€ 202.29€ 240.73
€ 253.77€ 301.99
€ 220.82€ 262.78
€ 283.69€ 337.59
A0841 x 1189
––
€ 477.15€ 567.81
––
€ 427.61€ 508.86
Livraison
Choisissez le pays de destination dans la liste déroulante ci-dessous afin de consulter les prix de livraison des tirages photo et Fine Art, ainsi que ceux des tirages contrecollés et encadrés, en fonction de leur format.
Délai de livraison Royal Mail : 1-5 jours ouvrables
Coursier
Impressions
gratuite
5.75
11.99
Impressions encadrées et contrecollées
gratuite
N/A
30,00 - 70,00 selon la taille
Dropshipping
Vous pouvez expédier votre art en dropshipping dans n’importe quel format. Nous facturons nos tarifs d’impression standards, majorés de 20 % pour couvrir les frais supplémentaires liés à ce service. Dans le cadre de notre service de dropshipping, nous proposons des cadres et passe-partout préfabriqués.
Format
Format
Options
Prix-
Taille
Cadre uniquement (€)
Encadrées et contrecollées (€)
A4 (1.41:1)
€ 32.01€ 38.09
€ 34.89€ 41.52
A3 (1.41:1)
€ 39.07€ 46.49
€ 42.67€ 50.78
A2 (1.41:1)
€ 57.21€ 68.08
€ 62.22€ 74.04
A1 (1.41:1)
€ 99.83€ 118.80
€ 107.00€ 127.33
30x30cm (1:1)
€ 41.20€ 49.03
€ 45.31€ 53.92
40x40cm (1:1)
€ 47.55€ 56.58
€ 52.30€ 62.24
50x50cm (1:1)
€ 66.56€ 79.21
€ 73.21€ 87.12
30x45cm (2:3)
€ 44.84€ 53.36
€ 48.57€ 57.80
40x60cm (2:3)
€ 57.30€ 68.19
€ 63.53€ 75.60
30x40cm (3:4)
€ 41.76€ 49.69
€ 45.70€ 54.38
60x80cm (3:4)
€ 118.04€ 140.47
€ 128.89€ 153.38
28x35cm (4:5)
€ 40.73€ 48.47
€ 43.99€ 52.35
40x50cm (4:5)
€ 51.86€ 61.71
€ 56.72€ 67.50
70x100cm (5:7)
€ 157.64€ 187.59
€ 166.77€ 198.46
Format
Tirages uniquement
Type
Prix-
Tirages encadrés
Type
Prix-
Tirages uniquement
Royaume-Uni
Allemagne
Europe (UE)
Europe (EEE & Suisse)
États-Unis
Canada
Reste du monde
Toutes tailles
€ 6.95€ 8.27
€ 6.95€ 8.27
€ 14.63€ 17.41
€ 19.60€ 23.32
€ 28.67€ 34.12
€ 40.95€ 48.73
€ 76.97€ 91.59
Tirages encadrés
Royaume-Uni
Allemagne
Europe (UE)
Europe (EEE & Suisse)
États-Unis
Canada
Reste du monde
Jusqu’à 30 cm
€ 14.63€ 17.41
€ 14.63€ 17.41
€ 26.33€ 31.33
€ 34.52€ 41.08
€ 22.82€ 27.16
€ 40.95€ 48.73
€ 76.94€ 91.56
Jusqu’à 42 cm
€ 14.63€ 17.41
€ 14.63€ 17.41
€ 28.67€ 34.12
€ 34.52€ 41.08
€ 25.45€ 30.29
€ 42.12€ 50.12
€ 86.87€ 103.38
Jusqu’à 60 cm
€ 16.97€ 20.19
€ 16.97€ 20.19
€ 32.18€ 38.29
€ 38.03€ 45.26
€ 30.89€ 36.76
€ 54.99€ 65.44
€ 112.09€ 133.39
Jusqu’à 85 cm
€ 23.99€ 28.55
€ 23.99€ 28.55
€ 34.52€ 41.08
€ 40.83€ 48.59
€ 37.15€ 44.21
€ 74.88€ 89.11
€ 177.68€ 211.44
Jusqu’à 119 cm
€ 35.10€ 41.77
€ 35.10€ 41.77
€ 76.05€ 90.50
€ 87.75€ 104.42
€ 44.17€ 52.56
€ 79.56€ 94.68
€ 210.60€ 250.61
TVA
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
Fuji Mat
Fuji Brillant
Pearl
Fujiflex
Papiers Fine Art
4.8121.92 x 0
€ 7.20€ 8.57
€ 6.30€ 7.50
€ 6.30€ 7.50
€ 7.66€ 9.11
€ 9.79€ 11.65
9.6243.84 x 0
€ 14.40€ 17.14
€ 15.42€ 18.35
€ 15.42€ 18.35
€ 18.50€ 22.02
€ 24.12€ 28.70
14.4365.76 x 0
€ 21.60€ 25.70
€ 22.90€ 27.25
€ 22.90€ 27.25
€ 27.55€ 32.79
€ 35.82€ 42.63
19.2487.68 x 0
€ 28.80€ 34.27
€ 41.28€ 49.12
€ 41.28€ 49.12
€ 49.66€ 59.09
€ 64.68€ 76.97
24609.6 x 0
€ 36.00€ 42.84
€ 62.52€ 74.40
€ 62.52€ 74.40
€ 74.98€ 89.22
€ 97.84€ 116.42
28.8731.52 x 0
€ 43.20€ 51.41
€ 89.99€ 107.09
€ 89.99€ 107.09
€ 107.96€ 128.48
€ 140.71€ 167.45
481219.2 x 0
€ 72.00€ 85.68
€ 212.08€ 252.37
€ 212.08€ 252.37
€ 270.96€ 322.44
€ 325.68€ 387.56
601524 x 0
€ 90.00€ 107.10
€ 282.74€ 336.47
€ 282.74€ 336.47
€ 353.44€ 420.59
€ 424.80€ 505.51
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
Fuji Mat
Fuji Brillant
Pearl
Fujiflex
Papiers Fine Art
10.8274.32 x 0
€ 14.40€ 17.14
€ 17.36€ 20.66
€ 17.36€ 20.66
€ 20.82€ 24.78
€ 27.14€ 32.30
14.4365.76 x 0
€ 19.20€ 22.85
€ 20.35€ 24.22
€ 20.35€ 24.22
€ 24.48€ 29.13
€ 31.84€ 37.88
18457.2 x 0
€ 24.00€ 28.56
€ 31.80€ 37.84
€ 31.80€ 37.84
€ 38.28€ 45.55
€ 49.75€ 59.20
21.6548.64 x 0
€ 28.80€ 34.27
€ 46.45€ 55.28
€ 46.45€ 55.28
€ 55.86€ 66.47
€ 72.77€ 86.59
36914.4 x 0
€ 48.00€ 57.12
€ 124.91€ 148.64
€ 124.91€ 148.64
€ 149.94€ 178.43
€ 195.18€ 232.26
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
Fuji Mat
Fuji Brillant
Pearl
Fujiflex
Papiers Fine Art
9.6243.84 x 0
€ 12.00€ 14.28
€ 14.18€ 16.88
€ 14.18€ 16.88
€ 16.99€ 20.22
€ 22.20€ 26.42
14.4365.76 x 0
€ 18.00€ 21.42
€ 20.50€ 24.39
€ 20.50€ 24.39
€ 24.62€ 29.30
€ 32.04€ 38.13
19.2487.68 x 0
€ 24.00€ 28.56
€ 34.40€ 40.94
€ 34.40€ 40.94
€ 41.39€ 49.25
€ 53.92€ 64.16
28.8731.52 x 0
€ 36.00€ 42.84
€ 74.99€ 89.24
€ 74.99€ 89.24
€ 89.96€ 107.06
€ 117.26€ 139.54
481219.2 x 0
€ 60.00€ 71.40
€ 188.50€ 224.31
€ 188.50€ 224.31
€ 235.62€ 280.39
€ 283.20€ 337.01
721828.8 x 0
€ 90.00€ 107.10
--
--
--
--
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
Fuji Mat
Fuji Brillant
Pearl
Fujiflex
Papiers Fine Art
9.6243.84 x 0
€ 9.60€ 11.42
€ 14.18€ 16.88
€ 14.18€ 16.88
€ 16.99€ 20.22
€ 22.20€ 26.42
12304.8 x 0
€ 12.00€ 14.28
€ 17.27€ 20.55
€ 17.27€ 20.55
€ 20.77€ 24.72
€ 27.04€ 32.17
14.4365.76 x 0
€ 14.40€ 17.14
€ 20.35€ 24.22
€ 20.35€ 24.22
€ 24.48€ 29.13
€ 31.87€ 37.93
19.2487.68 x 0
€ 19.20€ 22.85
€ 34.40€ 40.94
€ 34.40€ 40.94
€ 41.36€ 49.22
€ 53.92€ 64.16
24609.6 x 0
€ 24.00€ 28.56
€ 50.09€ 59.60
€ 50.09€ 59.60
€ 60.12€ 71.54
€ 78.35€ 93.23
28.8731.52 x 0
€ 28.80€ 34.27
€ 74.99€ 89.24
€ 74.99€ 89.24
€ 89.96€ 107.06
€ 117.26€ 139.54
36914.4 x 0
€ 36.00€ 42.84
€ 93.71€ 111.51
€ 93.71€ 111.51
€ 112.44€ 133.80
€ 146.42€ 174.24
481219.2 x 0
€ 48.00€ 57.12
€ 141.36€ 168.22
€ 141.36€ 168.22
€ 176.72€ 210.30
€ 212.41€ 252.77
601524 x 0
€ 60.00€ 71.40
€ 212.08€ 252.37
€ 212.08€ 252.37
€ 270.96€ 322.44
€ 329.65€ 392.29
721828.8 x 0
€ 72.00€ 85.68
--
--
--
--
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
Fuji Mat
Fuji Brillant
Pearl
Fujiflex
Papiers Fine Art
4.8121.92 x 0
€ 36.00€ 42.84
€ 4.69€ 5.58
€ 4.69€ 5.58
€ 5.63€ 6.70
€ 73.67€ 87.66
12304.8 x 0
€ 24.00€ 28.56
€ 25.03€ 29.79
€ 25.03€ 29.79
€ 30.14€ 35.87
€ 39.08€ 46.51
12304.8 x 0
€ 36.00€ 42.84
€ 39.08€ 46.51
€ 39.08€ 46.51
€ 46.98€ 55.91
€ 61.14€ 72.76
19.2487.68 x 0
€ 43.20€ 51.41
€ 56.24€ 66.93
€ 56.24€ 66.93
€ 67.49€ 80.31
€ 87.84€ 104.53
19.2487.68 x 0
€ 57.60€ 68.54
€ 84.34€ 100.36
€ 84.34€ 100.36
€ 101.20€ 120.42
€ 131.81€ 156.85
24609.6 x 0
€ 48.00€ 57.12
€ 87.41€ 104.02
€ 87.41€ 104.02
€ 104.95€ 124.89
€ 136.63€ 162.59
24609.6 x 0
€ 72.00€ 85.68
€ 131.21€ 156.14
€ 131.21€ 156.14
€ 157.43€ 187.34
€ 205.01€ 243.96
28.8731.52 x 0
€ 57.60€ 68.54
€ 128.15€ 152.50
€ 128.15€ 152.50
€ 152.60€ 181.60
€ 199.99€ 237.99
28.8731.52 x 0
€ 86.40€ 102.82
€ 184.21€ 219.21
€ 184.21€ 219.21
€ 213.36€ 253.90
€ 287.89€ 342.59
36914.4 x 0
€ 72.00€ 85.68
€ 193.56€ 230.34
€ 193.56€ 230.34
€ 232.40€ 276.56
€ 302.51€ 359.98
36914.4 x 0
€ 108.00€ 128.52
€ 287.30€ 341.89
€ 287.30€ 341.89
€ 344.84€ 410.36
€ 448.94€ 534.24
43.21097.28 x 0
€ 86.40€ 102.82
€ 259.16€ 308.41
€ 259.16€ 308.41
€ 329.87€ 392.54
€ 396.50€ 471.84
43.21097.28 x 0
€ 129.60€ 154.22
€ 353.44€ 420.59
€ 353.44€ 420.59
€ 435.88€ 518.69
€ 523.92€ 623.46
481219.2 x 0
€ 96.00€ 114.24
€ 282.74€ 336.47
€ 282.74€ 336.47
€ 341.65€ 406.57
€ 410.65€ 488.68
481219.2 x 0
€ 144.00€ 171.36
€ 388.79€ 462.66
€ 388.79€ 462.66
€ 520.20€ 619.04
€ 625.28€ 744.09
601524 x 0
€ 120.00€ 142.80
€ 353.44€ 420.59
€ 353.44€ 420.59
€ 435.88€ 518.69
€ 523.92€ 623.46
601524 x 0
€ 180.00€ 214.20
€ 530.12€ 630.85
€ 530.12€ 630.85
€ 659.74€ 785.09
€ 792.97€ 943.64
721828.8 x 0
€ 144.00€ 171.36
--
--
--
--
721828.8 x 0
€ 216.00€ 257.04
--
--
--
--
Format
Format
Options
TVA
Prix-
Format
Fuji Mat
Fuji Brillant
Pearl
Fujiflex
Papiers Fine Art
A5A5
--
€ 9.38€ 11.17
€ 9.38€ 11.17
€ 11.24€ 13.38
€ 14.64€ 17.42
A4A4
--
€ 16.46€ 19.59
€ 16.46€ 19.59
€ 19.82€ 23.59
€ 25.76€ 30.66
A3A3
--
€ 20.35€ 24.22
€ 20.35€ 24.22
€ 24.52€ 29.17
€ 31.84€ 37.88
A2A2
--
€ 40.70€ 48.44
€ 40.70€ 48.44
€ 48.88€ 58.16
€ 63.55€ 75.63
A1A1
--
€ 81.29€ 96.73
€ 81.29€ 96.73
€ 97.61€ 116.15
€ 127.13€ 151.28
A0A0
--
€ 146.09€ 173.84
€ 146.09€ 173.84
€ 169.67€ 201.90
€ 203.92€ 242.66
Commandez des tirages
Commandez vos tirages TIFF ou JPEG avec retrait ou envoi rapide depuis notre studio de Londres.