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Hoe verbind ik mijn account met de Shopify app?

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Ontdek hoe je je creativehub-account kunt koppelen aan je Shopify-winkel met behulp van de creativehub Shopify-app.

Meld je aan voor creativehub en Shopify

Voordat je de creativehub Shopify app kunt installeren, heb je eerst een creativehub account en een aparte Shopify winkel nodig.

Installeer de creativehub Shopify app

Klik in je Shopify-account in het hoofdmenu aan de linkerkant van je scherm op de optie ‘Apps’. Selecteer vervolgens ‘Bezoek Shopify App Store’.

De app store wordt geopend in een nieuw tabblad. Zoek ‘creativehub’ en volg de installatiestappen. Eenmaal geïnstalleerd, worden je creativehub en Shopify accounts gekoppeld.

Bijgewerkt op 9 november 2022

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