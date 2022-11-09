Hoe verbind ik mijn account met de Shopify app?

Ontdek hoe je je creativehub-account kunt koppelen aan je Shopify-winkel met behulp van de creativehub Shopify-app.
Meld je aan voor creativehub en Shopify
Voordat je de creativehub Shopify app kunt installeren, heb je eerst een creativehub account en een aparte Shopify winkel nodig.
- creativehub
Meld je aan voor je gratis creativehub account.
- Shopify
Ga naar Shopify om je abonnement te kiezen en je winkel te ontwerpen.
Installeer de creativehub Shopify app
Klik in je Shopify-account in het hoofdmenu aan de linkerkant van je scherm op de optie ‘Apps’. Selecteer vervolgens ‘Bezoek Shopify App Store’.
De app store wordt geopend in een nieuw tabblad. Zoek ‘creativehub’ en volg de installatiestappen. Eenmaal geïnstalleerd, worden je creativehub en Shopify accounts gekoppeld.