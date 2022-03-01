Ordering online

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FAQs
Placing art print, mounting & framing orders online
How to order online – New customers
How to order online – creativehub users
What file types can I print my art from?
Prices for printing, mounting and framing
What are your delivery costs for prints, mounts or frames?
When am I charged for online print orders?
Production turnaround times
How do I change a print order?
How do I cancel a print order?
How to make a test strip?
Can I pay for orders using PayPal, Apple Pay or Google Pay?
My card has expired, how do I add a new card?
How big are test strips and how much do they cost?
Order tracking, delivery & collection
Are my print orders sent flat in envelopes, or in tubes?
What are the delivery options for prints, mounts and frames orders?
Where do I find the tracking number for my print orders?
How can I change my delivery address after I have ordered?
Collecting orders at our London studio
How do I edit/add/delete delivery addresses?
Why is my print slightly smaller than what I ordered?
How are my art print orders packaged?
Where do I find a list of my print orders and invoices
Print order sales tax & customs fees
What is sales tax (VAT)?
When do I pay sales tax (VAT) on print orders?
Do I get a sales tax (VAT) invoice with my print order?
Can I claim sales tax (VAT) back on the print orders I make?
I want to change my delivery address after ordering the print, does that affect the sales tax (VAT) I pay?
How do I add my sales tax registration details for drop shipping?
Customer service
What is your order guarantee policy?
My order is guaranteed, what does this mean?
How do I contact customer service?
I have an issue with my order, how do I contact you?
My prints arrived damaged, how do I get a replacement or a refund?
I want to refund my order, how do I do that?
I am not happy with my print, mount or frame order, how do I complain?
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