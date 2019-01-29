Order sample fine art & photo papersOnly $20
The best way to compare our high quality photo & fine art art Giclee papers is to order our great value print sample pack.
The best way to compare our high quality photo & fine art art Giclee papers is to order our great value print sample pack.
Each pack contains the full range of 11 professional Fine Art Giclee & C-Print photo papers.
When you get your pack, you will see how each paper has been hand-chosen for its particular attributes;
coating, texture, reflectivity and the way it represents color.
Our fine art sample pack contains a range of beautiful hand drawn and painted images with a range of color and subject matter represented, shown on the paper we feel suits the colors, mood and detail the best.
$20Order now
Our photo sample pack contains a range of images from portrait to landscape with a range of detail represented, shown on the paper we feel suits the colors, mood and detail the best.
$20Order now
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