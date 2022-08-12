Collecting orders at our London studio

Packaging advice and production time information for customers collecting an online print order from our London studio.
Collecting your order
- For print order collection from our London studio, we aim to have your prints ready within 2 – 4 hours* from the time you placed the order.
- If you are collecting your prints we advise that you bring a tube or envelope.
- Alternatively, you can purchase an envelope or tube for a small fee at reception.This is how we keep our prices as low as possible and encourage recycling.
*Printing lead times can vary depending on the quantity and size of prints.