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Collecting orders at our London studio

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Packaging advice and production time information for customers collecting an online print order from our London studio.

Collecting your order

  • For print order collection from our London studio, we aim to have your prints ready within 2 – 4 hours* from the time you placed the order.
  • If you are collecting your prints we advise that you bring a tube or envelope.
  • Alternatively, you can purchase an envelope or tube for a small fee at reception.This is how we keep our prices as low as possible and encourage recycling.

*Printing lead times can vary depending on the quantity and size of prints.

Updated on 12 August 2022
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