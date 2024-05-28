Are my print orders sent flat in envelopes, or in tubes?

Do prints get sent out in envelopes, i.e. flat or rolled in tubes? There are a few factors that influence this such as volume of prints, paper type and size, so we cannot provide a 100% definitive break point.
However, as a general rule the following applies to ensure items are shipped in the most appropriate and safe manner based on their size and shipping duration:
|Sent flat in Envelope
|US & Canada Delivery
|UK Delivery
|Germany Delivery
|ROW delivery
|Under 12″x16″
|Up to 16 inches (42cm/A3) on the long edge
|Up to 16 inches (42cm/A3) on the long edge
|Up to 16 inches (42cm/A3) on the long edge
|Sent rolled in tube
|US & Canada Delivery
|UK Delivery
|Germany Delivery
|ROW delivery
|12″x16″ and above
|Above 16 inches (42cm) on the long edge
|Above 16 inches (42cm) on the long edge
|Up to 16 inches (42cm/A3) on the long edge