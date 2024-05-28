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Are my print orders sent flat in envelopes, or in tubes?

Do prints get sent out in envelopes, i.e. flat or rolled in tubes? There are a few factors that influence this such as volume of prints, paper type and size, so we cannot provide a 100% definitive break point.

However, as a general rule the following applies to ensure items are shipped in the most appropriate and safe manner based on their size and shipping duration:

Sent flat in Envelope
US & Canada DeliveryUK DeliveryGermany DeliveryROW delivery
Under 12″x16″Up to 16 inches (42cm/A3) on the long edgeUp to 16 inches (42cm/A3) on the long edgeUp to 16 inches (42cm/A3) on the long edge
Sent rolled in tube
US & Canada DeliveryUK DeliveryGermany DeliveryROW delivery
12″x16″ and aboveAbove 16 inches (42cm) on the long edgeAbove 16 inches (42cm) on the long edgeUp to 16 inches (42cm/A3) on the long edge
Updated on 28 May 2024
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