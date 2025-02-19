Turn social engagement into a booming art career
At theprintspace we are the world’s leading marketing agency dedicated to social commerce for artists.
At theprintspace we are the world’s leading marketing agency dedicated to social commerce for artists.
We deliver immediate results by deploying proven strategies to immediately boost online sales and profits, but we don't stop there. Together, we build your brand into a powerhouse—creating a sustainable, thriving career that fuels bigger projects, exhibitions, and freedom to create on your terms.
Traffic generation
We devise comms strategies for social posts, email & SMS marketing comms to maximise store traffic during art sales. In some cases we rewrite your copy using behavioural science, and we devise and run paid ad campaigns.
Conversion rate optimisation
Conversion rate, the rate at which traffic turns into sales, is the key metric when selling art online. It starts with artists not flooding the market with work, to keep their art exclusive and drive conversions. Another huge factor is the use of our own private Shopify templates, which have been split tested to maximise conversion rates.
Email & SMS marketing
The importance of Email and SMS marketing is often overlooked by artists. However these subscribers are your single biggest asset. In fact, a relentless focus on building these subscribers is the most important factor in driving both short and long term sales growth.
Audience Growth
On social media, this ranges from organic methods by developing the right posting strategy, or it can be fostered through collabs with other artists or through paid marketing, through precision targeting of audiences of active collectors.
Brand Development
Brand development is focussed on raising the perception of you and your work amongst followers & subscribers and turning them into repeat collectors. Product and pricing is a vital part of this; you need to offer the right products to enable collectors at all price points to get started on their collector journey with you.
Nurturing Collectors
Every collector’s journey starts with a spark of curiosity. We help you fan that spark into a lasting passion—moving collectors from first discovery to their first print, to originals, to attending your exhibitions and becoming true ambassadors for your art.
By working directly with many of the world’s most followed artists on social media, we are able to benchmark performance and deliver actionable insights through data. As you work with us, we create simple reports to enable us to help you do more of what’s working, and less of what isn’t.
Buying art is rarely instant. It’s a process of discovery, connection, and trust. We help you to guide your collectors step-by-step—from curiosity to repeat buyers to advocates—using proven behavioural science strategies.
Most artists waste time (and money) on ads that don’t convert. We do it differently: identifying winning content, targeting the right collectors, and scaling success with precision. After 15 years mastering this, we know what works—and what doesn't.
You need to start by identifying the content and messages that outperform, the audiences that will buy, and then you leverage this to drive deeper engagement.
With paid ads, playing a longer game leads to profits and that’s when you scale. It helps if you’ve spent the last 15 years doing this, and you have a data analysis team. Luckily, we have…so let’s talk.
An artist's email list is a vital asset and the most reliable channel for deepening engagement and creating long-term collector relationships.
Maximise Subscription Rates
Campaigns drive subscriptions, in combination with high-performing email capture pages.
Email Engagement
Use email to communicate about your work in deeper, context-rich ways. See the effect on sales!
The more you sell, the more you can reinvest back into your art career—bigger ideas, bolder projects, exhibitions, collaborations, and the freedom to create. A focus on both brand and sales strategy will boost your sales today while simultaneously setting you up for long-term success, building a future where your art thrives and so do you.
Stuart Waplington, CEO & Founder
Want the best online art sales agency in your corner? Let’s map the path to your goals together.
Click the link, tell us more, and we'll see if we can help.
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