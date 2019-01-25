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Canson Baryta

The Canson Baryta Giclée paper is a great choice if your images are high in contrast or contain vivid or saturated color. The pure white Baryta base makes the whites feel whiter and the density in the blacks stronger. The surface of this fine art paper has a smooth silk-like reflective coating. The Canon Baryta is one of our more delicate papers. If you wish to mount this paper we advise adding a white border to protect the image detail of the edges of the print.