Giclée printing and fine art printing, made in the USA
Our online fine art Giclée printing service produces color-perfect Giclée prints using pro-grade technology. Choose from 7 sustainable fine art Giclée papers in our hand-picked archival range.
Our online fine art Giclée printing service produces color-perfect Giclée prints using pro-grade technology. Choose from 7 sustainable fine art Giclée papers in our hand-picked archival range.
Compare our 7 professional Fine Art Giclée papers
The Ilford Cotton Textured Giclée paper has a white uncoated base and a highly textured surface creating distinct fine art feel and craft quality. This fine art paper is great with color intensity ensuring strong blacks whilst the pronounced texture holds the ink and catches the light. This is our most textured paper in our range. The Ilford Cotton Textured is a robust paper that handles mounting well.
The Canson Baryta Giclée paper is a great choice if your images are high in contrast or contain vivid or saturated color. The pure white Baryta base makes the whites feel whiter and the density in the blacks stronger. The surface of this fine art paper has a smooth silk-like reflective coating. The Canon Baryta is one of our more delicate papers. If you wish to mount this paper we advise adding a white border to protect the image detail of the edges of the print.
The Epson Semi-Gloss Giclée paper was selected for its distinct photographic paper qualities. The flat surface and robust feel of this paper hold color saturation and high-contrast images well. As its name suggests, the surface of this fine art paper is semi-gloss with a resin coating which combined make this our strongest yet lightest paper in the Giclée range.
The Hahnemühle Bamboo Giclée paper is the world’s first fine art inkjet paper made from bamboo fibers with a make-up of 90% bamboo and 10% cotton. Due to this the paper is naturally warm in base tone, whilst its smooth surface and optical brightening agent free details allow for maximum aging resistance. The Bamboo paper ensures an extremely large color gamut and high color density which is particularly suitable for warm-toned color and monochrome prints.
The Hahnemühle Pearl Giclée paper has a smooth orange peel texture and resin coating which creates a fibrous feel and satin-like finish. With a bright neutral white base, it creates natural black and white images and offers vibrant color reproduction. Combined, this great mixture of qualities give the image the feel of an oil painting. This is one of the most suitable of the Giclée art paper range for mounting and is also loved by photographers.
Our most popular fine art Giclée paper, the Hahnemühle Photorag is loved by photographers, illustrators and artists equally. With a super matt finish, the paper allows for muted blacks, excellent detail and an even color reproduction. With its chalky smooth cotton base, texture is minimal which creates brilliant color gradients. We recommend handling this paper carefully to avoid the edges fraying.
The German Etching is one of our heavyweight Giclée fine art papers. With a strong mottled texture and warm base tone it creates a print with strong colors and deep blacks that feel rich and high in contrast. This is due to the pronounced texture of the paper enabling it to hold more ink. With its weight and strong texture this paper gives an artwork a handmade crafted feel. Hahnemühle German Etching is a robust Giclée paper, meaning it doesn’t tend to fray as much at the edges.
Feel the exceptional quality of papers from Hahnemühle, Canson & Epson—trusted by the world’s top artists. Our affordable sample packs let you experience the texture and vibrancy yourself. Don't wait, availability is limited!
In this short video, we show you all of our fine art Giclée papers to highlight the unique qualities such as texture and base tone.
We can print your art at any custom size. We trim the art to your requirements keeping white borders where desired.View All Prices
Select print size:
|Example print
size
| Canson Giclée
papers
|Hahnemühle Giclée
papers
|Epson Giclée
papers
|All Giclée papers prices
|A5
|£6.94
|£6.94
|£6.94
|A4
|£9.72
|£9.72
|£9.72
|A3
|£12.61
|£12.61
|£12.61
|A2
|£24.35
|£24.35
|£24.35
|
Paper type
|
Durability
|
Finish
|
Weight
|
Paper colour
|
Max print size
|
Texture
|Hahnemuhle Photo Rag
|Delicate surface
|Matt
|308 gsm
|Off white
|60 inch
|Smooth
|Hahnemuhle German Etching
|Delicate surface
|Matt
|310 gsm
|Slightly Warm White
|40 inch
|High texture, spaced (sketching paper)
|Ilford Cotton Textured
|Medium
|Matt
|310 gsm
|Warm White
|40 inch
|High texture, tight (watercolour paper)
|Hahnemühle Bamboo
|Delicate surface
|Matt
|290 gsm
|Warm Creamy Yellow
|40 inch
|Smooth
|Canson Baryta
|Delicate surface
|Light Gloss
|320 gsm
|Bright White
|40 inch
|Extra Smooth
|Hahnemuhle Pearl
|High
|Pearl / satin
|285 gsm
|Natural White
|40 inch
|Fine orange peel texture
|Epson Semi-Gloss
|Medium
|Semi Gloss
|260 gsm
|Bright White
|60 inch
|Extra Smooth
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