When do I pay sales tax (VAT) on print orders?

Understanding when we will charge you VAT for online orders.

Sales tax (VAT) is calculated based on the delivery address of the print. Here are the rules:

If your print is being delivered to the UK

If your print is being delivered to the UK, we will always charge you sales tax (VAT).

If your print is being delivered to the EU and you are not registered for sales tax

If your print is being delivered to the EU and you are not registered for sales tax (VAT) in your EU country of residence then we will always charge you sales tax (VAT).

If your print is being delivered to the EU and you are registered for sales tax

If your print is being delivered to the EU and you are registered for sales tax (VAT) in your EU country of residence and you provide us with your valid EU sales tax (VAT) registration number then we will not charge you sales tax (VAT).

If your print is being delivered to outside of the EU

If your print is being delivered outside of the EU, we will not charge you sales tax (VAT).

Still need help?

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