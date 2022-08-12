What is your order guarantee policy?

Learn about our commitment to our customers through our satisfaction guarantee.

Find out what others think of our services

We pride ourselves on providing our customers with photo and fine art prints, archival mounts, and bespoke framing products of the highest quality and craftsmanship.

Our expert team of professionals keep our customers smiling with our services, and go above and beyond to ensure we offer the advice and guidance needed to get the most out of your creative printing and framing requirements. This is reflected in our Trustpilot rating of 4.9 out of 5 from over 9,758 customer reviews.

Click here to read what our customers think about our services.

The support we offer you

Across our platforms, we offer in-depth information on all of our products and services along with downloadable calibrated printer profiles which we recommend are used to ensure on-screen color settings match the printed artwork.

We also offer video tutorials, and a thorough list of FAQs.

Our customer service team, which supports 7 languages, is also available Mon-Fri 9am-7pm (UK time) to help with any questions you may have prior to placing an order.

Our guarantee

We provide as much information as possible on our products and services to help guide your decisions to ensure you are happy with the finished results. Our satisfaction guarantee policy guarantees that if you are not satisfied with your products or our service, and have followed our information and advice where applicable, we will always provide a solution to the issue, varying from a replacement product at our cost to a full refund of your order.

Our policy guarantees that we will provide the customer with a solution. However, we reserve the right to resort to statutory consumer rights where we feel there is an abuse of fairness/trust in the request or to this goodwill policy.