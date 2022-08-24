What are the delivery options for prints, mounts and frames orders?

The type of delivery options you can choose depends on whether the order is a printing, mounting or framing order, it also depends on the size, and lastly it depends on whether it is being sent from the UK or Germany.
Here are the rules for that:
Packaging type by order size
|Sent flat in Envelope
|Delivery to UK
|Germany Delivery
|US & ROW Delivery
|Print only
|20″ x 16″, 50.8 x 40.6cm
|12″ x 17″, 30.5 x 43.1cm
|12″ x 17″, 30.5 x 43.1cm
|Sent rolled in tube
|UK Delivery
|Germany Delivery
|US & ROW Delivery
|Print only
|Above 20″ x 16″, 50.8 x 40.6cm
|Above 12″ x 17″, 30.5 x 43.1cm
|Above 12″ x 17″, 30.5 x 43.1cm
Delivery options by order size
|Postage or courier
|UK Delivery
|Germany Delivery
|US & ROW Delivery
|Print only
|40″ x 30″, 101 x 76.2cm
|39.3″x27.5″, 100 x 70cm
|39.3″x27.5″, 100 x 70cm
|Courier only
|UK Delivery
|Germany Delivery
|US & ROW Delivery
|Print only
|Above 40″ x 30″, 101 x 76.2cm
|Above 39.3″x27.5″, 100 x 70cm
|Above 39.3″x27.5″, 100 x 70cm
|Framed or mounted prints
|40″ x 30″, 101 x 76.2cm
|40″ x 30″, 101 x 76.2cm
|40″ x 30″, 101 x 76.2cm
|Crated by specialist carrier, priced at checkout
|UK Delivery
|Germany Delivery
|US & ROW Delivery
|Framed or mounted prints
|Above 40″ x 30″ up to 50″ x 75″, 127 x 191cm
|Above 40″ x 30″ up to 50″ x 75″, 127 x 191cm
|Above 40″ x 30″ up to 50″ x 75″, 127 x 191cm
|By quote
|UK Delivery
|Germany Delivery
|US & ROW Delivery
|Framed or mounted prints
|Above 50″ x 75″, 127 x 191cm
|Above 50″ x 75″, 127 x 191cm
|Above 50″ x 75″, 127 x 191cm