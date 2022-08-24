What are the delivery options for prints, mounts and frames orders?

The type of delivery options you can choose depends on whether the order is a printing, mounting or framing order, it also depends on the size, and lastly it depends on whether it is being sent from the UK or Germany.

Here are the rules for that:

Packaging type by order size

Sent flat in Envelope Delivery to UK Germany Delivery US & ROW Delivery Print only 20″ x 16″, 50.8 x 40.6cm 12″ x 17″, 30.5 x 43.1cm 12″ x 17″, 30.5 x 43.1cm Sent rolled in tube UK Delivery Germany Delivery US & ROW Delivery Print only Above 20″ x 16″, 50.8 x 40.6cm Above 12″ x 17″, 30.5 x 43.1cm Above 12″ x 17″, 30.5 x 43.1cm

Delivery options by order size