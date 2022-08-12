How do I contact customer service?

Learn how to get in touch with our customer service team.

Print Orders

Here’s how you can get in touch with our friendly and professional customer service team:

Please get in touch via:

Our live chat: click the blue icon at the bottom right of the website page.

Email us: info@theprintspace.com

Mount/Frame Orders

If you are enquiring about mounting or framing, this is produced in our dedicated mounting and framing department in London:

Email us: info@londonpictureframing.co.uk

Call us: +44(0)20 7749 0618

Visit us: 238 Kingsland Road, E2 8AX, London

Our mounting and framing department is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm and on Saturday, 9am – 5 pm (UK time).