Can I claim sales tax (VAT) back on the print orders I make?

Reimbursing sales tax (VAT) paid on your online print orders.
Can I claim back sales tax?
- If you are registered for sales tax (VAT) in the UK then yes, you would be able to offset this against any VAT that you have collected on behalf of HMRC.
- In terms of whether you can offset UK sales tax (VAT) against the sales tax (VAT) in your country of residence/ business registration we advise you to refer to the tax rules of that country.
Still need help?
Please get in touch and speak to one of our friendly team members.