Can I claim sales tax (VAT) back on the print orders I make?

Reimbursing sales tax (VAT) paid on your online print orders.

Can I claim back sales tax?

If you are registered for sales tax (VAT) in the UK then yes, you would be able to offset this against any VAT that you have collected on behalf of HMRC.

In terms of whether you can offset UK sales tax (VAT) against the sales tax (VAT) in your country of residence/ business registration we advise you to refer to the tax rules of that country.

Still need help?

Please get in touch and speak to one of our friendly team members.