We only use sustainably sourced high quality materials and solid woods in our hand-made picture frame range. Choose from a wide range of mouldings from traditional oak to contemporary shadow box and tray frames. We offer optional mats and anti-reflective glass to create the perfect wall-art from your prints.
Custom picture frames for photographers and artists
A museum quality picture frame is made using the very best high definition equipment and finest materials.
Why choose a custom picture frame
Natural materials
Our woods are not made up of any reconstituted materials. All woods are solid & sustainably sourced.
Glued & pinned corners
Every frame corner is glued, sealed and sanded to the join in order to achieve a completely seamless, smooth feel.
Handmade bespoke sizes
We hand-make and hand-finish your frame to your exact size requirements.
Archival & Acid-free
We guarantee the quality & archival properties of your picture frame with FSC certified and 100% acid free materials.
Steps
Build a custom framed print in 5 steps
1. Frame Style
2. Moulding
3. Mount Board
4. Glass
5. Fixtures
Step 1
Choose a frame style
Choose from four different frame types that range from classic to contemporary styles. Your print will be mounted on PVC sintra to ensure it sits flat in the frame but if you don't want us to do this, please let us know in the comments section of the order system
frames and moulding guide
Traditional frame
This is a classic frame style which is our most popular due to its versatility. Suting most styles of art we offer a range of mouldings to fit your budget.
Float frame
Looking for a modern look? This frame style creates a space between the work and the moulding as if it’s floating within the frame.
Tray frame
With no glass surface, your mounted image sits open and slightly recessed below the front of the frame for a beautifully minimalist feel.
Shadow box
Add a little depth, shadow and presence to your artwork. This deeper frame creates a space between the glass and the print for a contemporary look.
Frame style:
Step 2
Choose your moulding
There are several moulding options for each frame type each with multiple choices of color, shape and finish. If you need more help choosing, hit the blue chat icon in the bottom right of the page to contact customer support.
Oak
For warmth and tone, you can’t beat oak. This natural solid wood is a classic choice, which complements most images.
Beech
Bright and smooth, with beautiful woodgrain. Beech mouldings lend a light and warm style to your artwork for a timeless natural wood frame.
Black
The classic choice for photographs and art prints. The deep, satin black finish is a neutral tone, hence its popularity for photographic prints.
White
Going for contemporary? This solid, smooth white finish is neutral and light to give you an up-to-date look, while focussing the attention on the print itself.
Walnut
A modern take on the classic wooden frame. The deep, rich colors in our American Black Walnut mouldings are the perfect complement to vibrant colors.
Decorative
With this ornate option you can go either way, very traditional or super contemporary. Our smooth, rich, ornate gold and silver mouldings emphasize your images beautifully.
Frame moulding:
Step 3
Choose a mat
Mats are an option for the traditional frame type. Choose from a range of mat colors to complement your image. We custom cut each mat to your specific needs. View a few styles of mat below.
mat guide
Traditional mat
This is a classic mat style traditionally used by galleries. Bottom weighted, it draws the focal point up within the frame to create a balanced look.
Modern mat
If you want to keep the primary focus on your image with a minimal mat style this is the option for you. This mat is thin with equal widths on all sides.
Extra-wide mat
An extra-wide mat can create a very contemporary look which works especially well with square images and smaller image sizes.
Step 4
Glass options
You can choose between standard or premium glass options - the premium being anti-reflective art glass. This is museum grade and gives an invisible finish. Extra protection can also be added, with UV resistant glass.
Step 5
Fixing hardware
Depending on your frame type we offer different hanging hardware. This range from D-rings and cord, mirror plates or strap hangers.
guide on fixtures
D-rings and cord
D-rings and cord make it easy to hand your art on existing wall fixings. Probably our most popular hanging option
Mirror plates
Mirror plates offer a classic fixing option and can compliment the style of some frame types. They are robust, preventing easy removal of art from the wall.
Strap hangers
Strap hangers are a neat fixing option and must be used for larger, heavier frames. They come in a range of sizes to suit your image.
Fixtures:
Order today
Order now and your fine art frame will be ready in 10 working days. You can collect from our London Print Studio or have it shipped direct to you.