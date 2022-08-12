Do I get a sales tax (VAT) invoice with my print order?

Understanding VAT invoices in regards to your online print orders.

Do I get a VAT invoice?

Yes, we will email you an invoice for every order you make and this will show how much sales tax (VAT) you have had to pay on the order.

You can use this to claim sales tax (VAT) back if you are registered for sales tax (VAT) in the UK.

We do not include printed receipts or invoices in your order package. This includes e-commerce orders which are shipped directly to your customers.

I think I have been charge VAT in error

If you think you have been charged sales tax (VAT) in error, please get in touch and speak to one of our friendly team members.