Acrylic prints & photo mounting
Photo mounting protects your print and is a great display option for exhibitions, allowing viewers to focus on the work. For a modern look, we also offer acrylic and metal prints.
Photo mounting protects your print and is a great display option for exhibitions, allowing viewers to focus on the work. For a modern look, we also offer acrylic and metal prints.
Photographic and fine art mounting protects and displays your work in a clean minimalist way and is also great for exhibitions with impact, allowing viewers to focus on the work.
Archival mounting is a process where your artwork is fixed to a substrate (backing) using a dry, non-corrosive sheet of glue. It results in your art sitting flat, and it can be fixed to the wall like this, or then put into a frame.
High-quality aluminium giving rigid and hard wearing backing. Fixture options: Battens or Subframe.
A lightweight composite of aluminium and PVC. Fixture options: Battens or Subframe.
PVC sintra is an exceptional quality stiff & rigid foam board. Color options: Black or White. Fixture options: Velcro.
Also known as gatorboard, gatorfoam is lightweight, flexible and affordable. Color options: White. Fixture options: Velcro or press-in fixings.
This 2mm quality card is our most affordable backing option. Fixtures options: Velcro.
Durable and rigid. A durable and cost effective way to display a variety of print types. Color: Black or White painted edges. Fixtures: Battens/ MDF Fixings.
The artwork is backed with Perspex, aluminium or dibond then clear Perspex is mounted over the top for a very contemporary look. Fixture options: Subframe.
All of our mounting material options have different options for fixing the artwork to the wall.
As a really cost effective option, battens work by using two corresponding strips of angled wood - one mounted to the back of the substrate and another to the wall - which slot together.
Subframes are light, strong and are hung on screws, making them extremely versatile.
Velcro makes mounting fast and simple. A popular choice for temporary exhibition use and light substrates such as Gallery board, Gatorfoam and PVC sintra.
Nail fixings are for use with MDF mounting only. There are several options and the one you choose depends on personal preference.
Order now and your fine art frame will be ready in 10 working days. You can
collect from our London Print Studio or have it shipped direct to you.
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