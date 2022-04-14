Dropship art with certificates of authenticity
Authenticate your online art prints sales with dropshipping that tracks and issues limited edition certificates. Add your own branding to 5 beautiful designs.
Authenticate your online art prints sales with dropshipping that tracks and issues limited edition certificates. Add your own branding to 5 beautiful designs.
To successfully drop ship art online you need to be able to balance getting art print products into your customers hands at a reasonable cost, whilst ensuring to the buyer that the artwork they have purchased is authentic.
The challenge is making it a personal experience for your buyers whilst retaining the automation that drop shipping provides. Having fulfilled over 100k drop shipping orders we have learnt what is required to do this and have built these options into the software for you.
Easily track limited edition print runs and issue a certificate of authenticity with every print sale. Stock quantity is synced with your website so you never over sell. Choose from 5 beautiful certificate designs.
Our software, creativehub automates your limited edition print runs. In creativehub you save edition numbers to your prints which are synced with your website's stock quantity. As you sell prints, the edition numbers are marked as sold. When you sell out, the print is automatically unavailable for sale.
Learn about our bespoke branding options. It’s dropshipping as if you shipped it yourself
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