I am not happy with my print, mount or frame order, how do I complain?

Learn how to get in touch with us if you have a complaint.
We pride ourselves on providing print and framing products of the highest standard with a service level to match, this is why we offer our users a satisfaction guarantee on all orders.
In the unfortunate event that you are not happy with your print, mount or frame order, please contact our customer service team and we’ll ensure you are provided with a solution which suits you.
Please get in touch via:
- Our live chat – click the blue icon at the bottom right of the website page
- Email us at info@theprintspace.com