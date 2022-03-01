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FAQs
Photo & fine art print types
The difference between Photo VS Giclée prints
How do I choose the best print and paper type for printing my art?
6 reasons to choose theprintspace over high street printers
What different print types are commonly used by artists?
How long will my print last?
Can I buy a sample pack of the papers your offer?
Print file preparation
What file types can I print my art from?
How to prepare your file for print upload
A guide to RAW file processing
A guide to color correction
A guide to black and white printing
What DPI do your printers print at?
Find the optimum size for your artwork using our print-size guide
Cropping and resizing in Adobe Lightroom
Maximum print sizes for Photo and Giclée prints
How much should I sharpen my file when printing with theprintspace?
Why is my print slightly smaller than what I ordered?
Color management
How to calibrate your monitor
How to soft proof your print using Adobe Photoshop
Guide to using Print Profiles in Adobe Lightroom
How to set up a professional digital darkroom studio
Manual color profile conversion
Where can I download your ICC color profiles for soft-proofing my image?
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