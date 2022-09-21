Maximum print sizes for Photo and Giclée prints

The maximum print sizes available for Photo and Giclée fine art and photographic printing.
Maximum Photo Print Sizes
- All of our digital Photo papers (Fuji Matt, Fuji Gloss, Fuji Pearl & Fuji Flex) you can print up to 50in or 127cm wide, and however long you like.
Maximum Giclée Print Sizes
You can go larger with Giclée prints.
- The maximum width for Hahnemuhle German Etching, Ilford Cotton Textured, Canson Baryta, Hahnemuhle Bamboo and Hahnemuhle Pearl is 43.5in or 110.5cm.
- The rest of the Giclée papers, including the Epson Semi-Gloss and Hahnemühle Photo Rag, can be printed up to 59.5in or 151cm wide.
Still need help?
Take a look at our Photo and Giclée print types pages for more detail or get in touch with our team.