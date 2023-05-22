How to soft proof your print using Adobe Photoshop

How to soft proof your print using our ICC print profiles in Adobe Photoshop.

What does soft proofing mean?

On screen, soft-proofing means previewing how your image will look when printed on a specific printer and paper type.

Download our ICC print profiles

Print previewing or soft proofing uses print profiles, which can be downloaded here, and can be installed into Adobe Photoshop.

There is a different profile for each printer and paper combination we offer at theprintspace. Our ICC paper profiles are bespoke, tailored by our production specialists, to match our state of the art machinery and professional diverse range of archival papers stocks.

Video guide: A step-by-step guide for installing and using theprintspace print color profiles in Adobe Photoshop to soft-proof your artwork.

We highly recommend customers regularly update and reinstall our ICC paper profiles. Don’t worry, when we update our profiles we’ll let you know via email.

Need some further advice with soft-proofing or monitor calibration?

Get in touch with our friendly support team who are on hand ready to assist.