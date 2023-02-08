Find the optimum size for your artwork using our print-size guide.

Step 1: Find out how many megapixels your camera produces

The following size guide is based on camera sensor sizes in megapixels.

This table shows popular phones, bridge cameras and digital SLRs you can reference, but it’s best to find your own camera’s sensor size in megapixels.

Once you know how many megapixels your camera produces, move to Step 2.

Camera Model Megapixels iPhone 12 Pro / 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max 12 iPhone SE 12 Sony Xperia 1 III 12 Google Pixel 5 16 Nikon D7500 20.9 Canon EOS R3 24.1 Canon EOS Rebel SL3/EOS 250D 24.2 Nikon D3500 24.2 Pentax K-70 24.2 Sony A9 MARK II 24.2 Nikon D780 24.5 Fujifilm X-T4 26.1 Canon EOS 6D Mark II 26.2 Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4 Canon EOS 90D 32.5 Pentax K-1 Mark II 36.4 Canon EOS R5 45 Nikon D850 / Z7 II / Z9 45.7 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 50 Google Pixel 6 Pro 50 Sony A1 50.1 Sony A7R IV 61 Fujifilm GFX 100S 102 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 108 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 108

Step 2: Find the optimum size for your artwork using our guide

The below print size guide will help you achieve the best results for your prints.

Follow the first column down until you find the megapixel value for your camera (or the nearest) and use the color key as a guide to indicate the quality of your print at the various print sizes.

Note: this guide is only an approximation of quality at a given print dimension. Remember that quality is a subjective entity and we recommend producing a test strip when enlarging your artwork, or if you are unsure of the quality of the digital file.

What factors contribute to the quality of a digital image file?

There are many factors contributing to the quality of digital image files that determine how large you can print your artwork.

The three main factors are the camera sensor size defined in megapixels, the quality of the lens and the subject matter of the photograph. For example, an abstract image would be more easily enlarged compared to an image that was slightly out of focus.

Producing a test strip to preview the quality of a print

At theprintspace we recommend producing a test strip at the largest possible size you may require to assess the print quality.

This also gives you a chance to check color, sharpness and the impact of enlargement made to the file. Remember, large prints will have a bigger viewing distance to take into consideration.

Still unsure about the best size to print your files?

Get in touch with our team.