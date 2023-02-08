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Find the optimum size for your artwork using our print-size guide

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Find the optimum size for your artwork using our print-size guide.

Step 1: Find out how many megapixels your camera produces

The following size guide is based on camera sensor sizes in megapixels.

This table shows popular phones, bridge cameras and digital SLRs you can reference, but it’s best to find your own camera’s sensor size in megapixels.

Once you know how many megapixels your camera produces, move to Step 2.

Camera ModelMegapixels
iPhone 12 Pro / 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max12
iPhone SE12
Sony Xperia 1 III12
Google Pixel 516
Nikon D750020.9
Canon EOS R324.1
Canon EOS Rebel SL3/EOS 250D24.2
Nikon D350024.2
Pentax K-7024.2
Sony A9 MARK II24.2
Nikon D78024.5
Fujifilm X-T426.1
Canon EOS 6D Mark II26.2
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV30.4
Canon EOS 90D32.5
Pentax K-1 Mark II36.4
Canon EOS R545
Nikon D850 / Z7 II / Z945.7
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra50
Google Pixel 6 Pro50
Sony A150.1
Sony A7R IV61
Fujifilm GFX 100S102
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra108
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra108

Step 2: Find the optimum size for your artwork using our guide

The below print size guide will help you achieve the best results for your prints.

Follow the first column down until you find the megapixel value for your camera (or the nearest) and use the color key as a guide to indicate the quality of your print at the various print sizes.

Note: this guide is only an approximation of quality at a given print dimension. Remember that quality is a subjective entity and we recommend producing a test strip when enlarging your artwork, or if you are unsure of the quality of the digital file.

What factors contribute to the quality of a digital image file?

There are many factors contributing to the quality of digital image files that determine how large you can print your artwork.

The three main factors are the camera sensor size defined in megapixels, the quality of the lens and the subject matter of the photograph. For example, an abstract image would be more easily enlarged compared to an image that was slightly out of focus.

Producing a test strip to preview the quality of a print

At theprintspace we recommend producing a test strip at the largest possible size you may require to assess the print quality.

This also gives you a chance to check color, sharpness and the impact of enlargement made to the file. Remember, large prints will have a bigger viewing distance to take into consideration.

Still unsure about the best size to print your files?

Get in touch with our team.

Updated on 8 February 2023
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