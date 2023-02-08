Find the optimum size for your artwork using our print-size guide.
Step 1: Find out how many megapixels your camera produces
The following size guide is based on camera sensor sizes in megapixels.
This table shows popular phones, bridge cameras and digital SLRs you can reference, but it’s best to find your own camera’s sensor size in megapixels.
Once you know how many megapixels your camera produces, move to Step 2.
|Camera Model
|Megapixels
|iPhone 12 Pro / 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max
|12
|iPhone SE
|12
|Sony Xperia 1 III
|12
|Google Pixel 5
|16
|Nikon D7500
|20.9
|Canon EOS R3
|24.1
|Canon EOS Rebel SL3/EOS 250D
|24.2
|Nikon D3500
|24.2
|Pentax K-70
|24.2
|Sony A9 MARK II
|24.2
|Nikon D780
|24.5
|Fujifilm X-T4
|26.1
|Canon EOS 6D Mark II
|26.2
|Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
|30.4
|Canon EOS 90D
|32.5
|Pentax K-1 Mark II
|36.4
|Canon EOS R5
|45
|Nikon D850 / Z7 II / Z9
|45.7
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|50
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|50
|Sony A1
|50.1
|Sony A7R IV
|61
|Fujifilm GFX 100S
|102
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|108
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|108
Step 2: Find the optimum size for your artwork using our guide
The below print size guide will help you achieve the best results for your prints.
Follow the first column down until you find the megapixel value for your camera (or the nearest) and use the color key as a guide to indicate the quality of your print at the various print sizes.
Note: this guide is only an approximation of quality at a given print dimension. Remember that quality is a subjective entity and we recommend producing a test strip when enlarging your artwork, or if you are unsure of the quality of the digital file.
What factors contribute to the quality of a digital image file?
There are many factors contributing to the quality of digital image files that determine how large you can print your artwork.
The three main factors are the camera sensor size defined in megapixels, the quality of the lens and the subject matter of the photograph. For example, an abstract image would be more easily enlarged compared to an image that was slightly out of focus.
Producing a test strip to preview the quality of a print
At theprintspace we recommend producing a test strip at the largest possible size you may require to assess the print quality.
This also gives you a chance to check color, sharpness and the impact of enlargement made to the file. Remember, large prints will have a bigger viewing distance to take into consideration.
Still unsure about the best size to print your files?
Get in touch with our team.