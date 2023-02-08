How to set up a professional digital darkroom studio

Learn about getting started with a digital darkroom for digital file preparation.

The environment of your studio can really influence your perception of color, and this is why it’s important to think about the lighting conditions at your workstation, office or studio when preparing your files for print

Video guide: Setting up your own digital darkroom

We appreciate that setting up your own darkroom can be challenging so we have put together a helpful video guide to help get you started.

Tip: Visit our purpose-built digital darkroom booths in our London studio.

In our London studio we have our own booths set up which can be booked. Book a session today!