The difference between Photo VS Giclée prints

What is a Photo print? What is a Giclée print?

What is the difference?

One of the most common questions that we get asked at theprintspace is “What is the difference between a Photo print and Giclée print?”.

Both professional printing processes deliver outstanding results, however you do need to take into consideration the different attributes of each printing process and the diverse characteristics of each paper type.



Need some advice? Then look no further! Please check out our video guide which explains the differences between Photo printing and Giclée printing to help you choose the right printing method and paper for your photographic and art prints.

Not sure which paper to choose?

If you want a first-hand look at the different textures and paper finishes, then order a sample from our website or pop into our printing studio in Shoreditch and see them close up.

Or get in touch with our team here or through the live chat on our website to ask for a recommendation.