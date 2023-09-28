What does my certificate of authenticity look like?

Certificate of authenticity designs

We offer 6 COA designs that you can choose from in your creativehub account. One option can be used for free, while the other five cost $2.75 per COA printed. This fee gets added to your order fulfillment costs.

Preview our certificates

You can preview the certificates by clicking the ‘view sample’ button. Note this adds your branding and signature but it does not populate your artwork title, artist name and particulars.

Test your certificate

When you have made your selection, you must download one of your certificates to test that you are happy with how it looks. To do that, click ‘manage editions’ and tick one to download. To re-stock, untick the box and save.