Four things "mounted" can mean The word covers four different treatments. They are not interchangeable, and the most important difference between them is whether the print can ever be separated from its support again. Treatment What is done to the print Reversible? How it is shown Dry mounting Bonded across its whole back to a rigid panel with an archival adhesive No Unframed on the wall, or in a tray frame Acrylic face mounting Bonded face-first to the back of a sheet of clear acrylic, then backed No Unframed on the wall Window mounting Nothing: a card surround with a bevelled opening sits over the print Yes Inside a frame, behind glass Archival mounting (hinge, float or book mounting) Held to a backboard with archival tape only Yes Inside a frame, behind glass When a lab, a gallery or a search result says "mounted print" without qualification, it almost always means the first: a dry mounted print. That is what most of this guide is about. The reversible methods are covered further down, because for some prints they are the right answer and dry mounting is the wrong one.

How dry mounting works, and why it is permanent In dry mounting the print is bonded to a rigid substrate with an archival adhesive that covers the whole of the back of the sheet. Once it is down, the paper can no longer move on its own. A loose sheet of paper takes up and gives off moisture with the air around it, and ripples as it does so. A mounted print cannot ripple, so it stays flat, and because it needs no glass in front of it there is nothing between the viewer and the surface of the print. That is the whole appeal: a clean, frameless object where the image is the only thing to look at. The cost is that the process cannot be undone. The print and the panel become one object, and the print cannot be lifted off without destroying it. Mounting also flattens the sheet completely, so where the feel of the paper is part of the work (a deckled edge, a heavily textured cotton rag) that quality is reduced. Two rules follow: Do not dry mount a one-of-a-kind original, or any print that could not be made again.

Do not dry mount a print you may want to reframe, store flat or sell on as a loose sheet. For a print made for the wall it is going on, none of that matters, and dry mounting gives a flatter and more striking result than any frame. Our introduction to dry mounting has a short video of the options.

The substrates we mount on We mount on seven substrates. Three are archival: permanent, exhibition-grade materials that will not harm the print over time. Four are for display: lighter and cheaper, but they contain acids that degrade a print over the long term, so they suit work with a limited life. Substrate Thickness Grade What it is, and what it is for Aluminium Archival A flat, lightweight, conservation-grade metal panel. Dibond 3 mm Archival An aluminium-composite panel: rigid, relatively light and the exhibition standard. The best balance of rigidity and weight for a panel that has to survive repeated handling. Acrylic Reverse 3 mm clear acrylic, plus a backing Archival The print is seen through clear acrylic. High gloss and high impact. See the next section. Foamex 3 mm or 5 mm Display A rigid PVC board in black or white. More durable than foam board. Commonly used on easels, or on walls where screws are not permitted. Foam board 5 mm or 10 mm Display Kappa foam-core board, white only. The lightest and cheapest option. It dents, so it is not for pieces that get handled. Display Card 2 mm Display A light, economical board for short-term display. MDF 12 mm Display The heaviest substrate: rigid, and for indoor use only. Foam board and Foamex are easily confused and are different materials: one is a paper-faced foam core, the other a solid PVC sheet. If you need a black board, it is Foamex. Thickness matters when a mounted print has to fit a tray frame, a box or a crate. As a worked example, Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308 gsm is 0.48 mm thick, and mounted on 3 mm Dibond the finished piece is approximately 3.48 to 4 mm, the range allowing for the adhesive layer. Work to the upper figure. On cost, foam board is the cheapest substrate and Acrylic Reverse the most expensive. Mounting is priced by substrate and print size, plus any fixings: the prices page has the tables.

Acrylic face mounting What is usually called acrylic mounting, face mounting or Perspex mounting we offer as Acrylic Reverse. The print is bonded to the back of a sheet of 3 mm clear Perspex, so you look at the image through the acrylic, and a backing sits behind the print to seal and protect it. You choose the backing: White Perspex, Black Perspex, Aluminium or Dibond, all at the same price. The edges of the acrylic are polished, and the color of the backing shows from the side. What to expect from it: A high-gloss surface, whatever paper is underneath, with a sense of depth and more vivid color. It suits photography and bold, colorful work.

Reflections. A glossy surface mirrors windows and lights, so think about where it will hang before you order.

It is a mounting finish, not a backlit product. Nothing lights the image from behind.

The acrylic protects the surface of the print, but acrylic scratches more easily than glass. Clean it with a soft, dry cloth. Acrylic Reverse is made on C-type Fuji Matt paper only, and it takes longer than other mounting: allow 10 working days. Outdoors it suits short-term or sheltered exhibitions only.

Which paper to mount Every paper we print on can be mounted on aluminium, Dibond, foam board, Foamex, Display Card and MDF, including Hahnemühle Photo Rag and the other cotton-rag giclée papers. The single restriction is Acrylic Reverse, which is C-type Fuji Matt only. That said, papers do not all mount equally well: C-type papers mount best. The image sits inside a durable emulsion, so the surface stands up to the handling that mounting involves. If the piece is being made to be mounted, a C-type print is the strong choice.

The image sits inside a durable emulsion, so the surface stands up to the handling that mounting involves. If the piece is being made to be mounted, a C-type print is the strong choice. Dark images with shadow detail are best on the coated, resin-based papers, which hold density and stand up best to mounting.

are best on the coated, resin-based papers, which hold density and stand up best to mounting. Canson Baryta can be mounted, but add a white border to protect the image detail at the edges of the print.

can be mounted, but add a white border to protect the image detail at the edges of the print. Textured cotton papers can be mounted, but ask yourself whether a paper chosen for its texture is one you want pressed flat. A frame is often the better home for it.

Fixings: how a mounted print hangs A mounted panel has no frame to hang by, so the fixing is chosen with the substrate. Depending on the substrate and the size of the print, the options are battens, a subframe, keyhole fixings, nail hanging, mirror plates, D-rings and cord, or no fixings at all. Battens and subframes are fitted to the back of the panel and hold it a little way off the wall, which hides the fixing and gives the floating look most people associate with gallery mounting. A few limits apply: Battens and subframes on aluminium, Dibond and Acrylic Reverse need a print whose shortest side is 305 mm (12 in) or more.

Battens are offered up to 40 x 40 in.

Dibond with battens is available up to A1. Larger Dibond pieces use a subframe.

12 mm MDF at 1016 x 762 mm or larger takes battens only. Mounted pieces have square corners. Rounded corners are not offered. The fixings themselves are described, with photographs, in hanging fixings for dry mounted artwork. A mounted print can also go into a tray frame, which leaves the face of the print uncovered and puts a thin frame around the edge of the panel. See our framing page for the frame styles.

Reversible mounting: when the print matters more than the display Conservation practice starts from one test: can the work be taken out of its mount or frame again without damage? Dry mounting fails that test by design. For valuable or rare work that is going into a frame, we offer museum-quality mounting methods that pass it. Hinge mounting. The standard archival mount for a framed print. The print is attached to the backboard with hinges of archival tape along its top edge, so it hangs naturally behind the window mount.

The standard archival mount for a framed print. The print is attached to the backboard with hinges of archival tape along its top edge, so it hangs naturally behind the window mount. Float mounting. The print sits proud of the backboard with all four edges visible. Use it when a deckled or torn edge is part of the work.

The print sits proud of the backboard with all four edges visible. Use it when a deckled or torn edge is part of the work. Book mounting. For valuable or rare artwork. The print is held with minimal archival tape against a mount board made from 100% cotton rag. None of these methods glues the print down, and all of them can be undone. The trade-off is flatness: a hinged print will not sit perfectly flat, because it is free to move. That slight movement is the sign of a print that has been looked after, not a fault. The window mount that usually goes with them (a mat, in American usage) is cut from acid-free board 1.4 mm thick, with the opening cut at a 45° angle for a bevelled edge. Window mounts are part of a framed print: they are not sold on their own and cannot be added to an unframed print. More detail is in archival reversible mounting options for framing.

Sizes, timings and limits Smallest. Online, mounting on a hard substrate needs a print whose shortest side is at least 180 mm. For smaller aluminium mounting, ask us about a custom request.

Online, mounting on a hard substrate needs a print whose shortest side is at least 180 mm. For smaller aluminium mounting, ask us about a custom request. Largest. Mounting can be chosen online up to 2440 mm (96 in) on the longest side. A mounted piece over 1905 mm on the long side or 1270 mm on the short side can be ordered for collection from our London studio only, and delivery of a piece that size is quoted by the team.

Mounting can be chosen online up to 2440 mm (96 in) on the longest side. A mounted piece over 1905 mm on the long side or 1270 mm on the short side can be ordered for collection from our London studio only, and delivery of a piece that size is quoted by the team. Where it is made. Mounted pieces are made in our London studio, whatever the destination. For a US address that makes the delivery an international shipment, and the carrier collects US import duty from the recipient on delivery.

Mounted pieces are made in our London studio, whatever the destination. For a US address that makes the delivery an international shipment, and the carrier collects US import duty from the recipient on delivery. Delivery. Mounted pieces above 40 x 30 in are shipped crated by courier.

Mounted pieces above 40 x 30 in are shipped crated by courier. Turnaround. An order with standard mounting (aluminium, Dibond, foam board, Foamex or MDF) is dispatched within 5 working days, printing included. Acrylic Reverse is dispatched within 10 working days, printing included.

An order with standard mounting (aluminium, Dibond, foam board, Foamex or MDF) is dispatched within 5 working days, printing included. Acrylic Reverse is dispatched within 10 working days, printing included. Finish. Mounted pieces go out unlaminated. We do not laminate or varnish.

Mounted pieces go out unlaminated. We do not laminate or varnish. Your own prints. Mounting is done on prints we make, on our own substrates, as part of the same order. We cannot mount a print made elsewhere, an original artwork, or a print onto a panel you send in.

Where it will hang A mounted print has no glass in front of it and no sealed frame around it, so the room matters more than it does for a framed print. Light. Keep it out of direct sun. Longevity ratings for archival prints assume gallery-grade lighting, not a sunlit wall.

Keep it out of direct sun. Longevity ratings for archival prints assume gallery-grade lighting, not a sunlit wall. Humidity. Keep the room below about 60% relative humidity, and avoid bathrooms, steamy kitchens and damp basements. Humidity speeds up the deterioration of paper, boards and adhesives alike.

Keep the room below about 60% relative humidity, and avoid bathrooms, steamy kitchens and damp basements. Humidity speeds up the deterioration of paper, boards and adhesives alike. Temperature. Large swings make paper and substrate expand and contract at different rates, which over time can crack or distort a dry mounted piece. A stable room is better than a warm one.

Large swings make paper and substrate expand and contract at different rates, which over time can crack or distort a dry mounted piece. A stable room is better than a warm one. Outdoors. Standard mounting is not recommended for permanent outdoor use. There is more on this in how the hanging environment affects your mounted artwork.

How to choose Our view is that mounting is a decision about the object, not about the image. Ask how long the piece has to last and whether the sheet of paper has a value of its own, and the choice mostly makes itself. If the piece is... Choose A rare or valuable print, or one you may reframe or sell later No dry mounting. Frame it with hinge, float or book mounting. Photography for an exhibition or for permanent display Dibond or aluminium with a subframe or battens, on a C-type paper. Color work that should have maximum impact in a contemporary space Acrylic Reverse, accepting the reflections and the 10 working days. A panel that will travel, be handled or be rehung often Dibond. A degree show, a pop-up or a display with a short life and a tight budget Foamex or foam board, accepting that they are not archival. A board for an easel, or a wall that cannot take screws Foamex. Spend on the substrate in proportion to how long the piece has to last. An archival print on a non-archival board is a display piece, however good the print. And if you are unsure whether a print should be mounted at all, it probably should be framed.

Frequently asked questions Is a mounted print the same as a framed print? No. A mounted print is bonded to a rigid panel and usually hangs with no frame and no glass. A framed print sits loose inside a frame, normally behind a window mount and glass. The two can be combined: a mounted print can be put into a tray frame. Can a dry mounted print be removed from its board? No. Dry mounting is permanent and irreversible, which is why it is not recommended for one-of-a-kind originals or highly valuable prints. If the print may need to come out again, have it framed with hinge, float or book mounting instead. What is the difference between foam board and Foamex? Foam board is Kappa foam-core board, 5 mm or 10 mm thick and white only. It is light and economical, and it dents. Foamex is a rigid PVC board, 3 mm or 5 mm thick, in black or white, and it is the more durable of the two. Can any print be acrylic face mounted? No. Acrylic Reverse, our acrylic face mount, is made on C-type Fuji Matt paper only. Every other substrate we offer can be used with any of our papers. Is dry mounting archival? It depends on the substrate. Aluminium, Dibond and Acrylic Reverse are archival, exhibition-grade mounts. Display Card, Foamex, foam board and MDF are not: they contain acids that degrade a print over the long term. Archival dry mounting is still permanent, so it protects the print but cannot be reversed. How long does mounting take? An order with standard mounting is dispatched within 5 working days, printing included. Acrylic Reverse is dispatched within 10 working days, printing included. Can you mount a print I already have? No. Mounting is done on prints we make, on our own substrates, as part of the same order. We cannot mount prints made elsewhere or original artworks, and we cannot mount onto a panel you supply.

See mounting options and prices