How the hanging environment affects your mounted artwork

How dry mounted artworks are affected by temperature, damp, humidity and exposure to light.

Paper is sensitive to its surroundings and can be affected by changes in temperature, damp, humidity and exposure to light.

Avoid direct sunlight

Protect dry mounted prints from direct sunlight for best longevity.

Avoid high humidity

High humidity environments should be avoided as humidity increases the deterioration of paper and materials increases the potential risk of damage from mold and pests.

A humidity fluctuation creates tension across the surface of the artwork and mount board causing undulations and ripple effect.

Avoid damp walls

It is best to not hang artwork directly against the interior of the outside wall that is affected by damp as mold can build up and also affect the paper edges of dry mounted artwork.

Yellowing artwork?

It should be noted that if you see an artwork degrading through yellowing it has something to do with storage conditions and environment.

Still need help?

Get in touch with us and speak to one of our team members about how the hanging environment affects your mounted artworks.