First, the question that decides it: who is going to buy? It is tempting to start with the technology: which website, which platform, which app. Start instead with the people. In our experience, print sales depend more on your audience than on your subject or your style. Buyers follow an artist, watch the work being made, and buy from someone they feel connected to. "Audience" only means the people who already pay attention to your work: followers on Instagram, people who have given you their email address, past customers, visitors to your shows. If you have some of those, even a modest number, the best place to sell is one that carries your name and nobody else's. If you have none yet, a marketplace can put your work in front of strangers, but it is slow, and the most useful thing you can do in the meantime is start building an audience of your own. If you would like a number to go on, creativehub's sales estimator is free and takes about two minutes. It uses your Instagram following and your mailing list to estimate what a print drop could earn, and it is built on more than 700 real print drops. An estimate is a guide, not a guarantee.

The four routes at a glance Route Who brings the buyers What it costs to be there Whose customer is it Best for A marketplace The marketplace's own shoppers, plus anyone you send The marketplace's fees on listings and sales Largely the marketplace's Being found by people who have never heard of you Your own store You Usually a monthly fee for the store platform Yours A permanent catalog under your own name A timed print drop You, concentrated into a few days Nothing up front on a page we host Yours Launching new work and limited editions An auction You A commission, only if the work sells Yours One-off original works, not prints Whichever route you choose, the printing can work the same way. With print on demand, nothing is printed until someone buys. You set up each print once (the file, the paper, the sizes, the frame options, your price), and when an order comes in we print it, frame it if needed, pack it and send it to your buyer. You hold no stock and pay nothing up front. More on that below.

1. A marketplace A marketplace is a large shopping site where many sellers list their work side by side: Etsy and eBay are the best known, and there are curated art marketplaces too. You open a shop inside it, list your prints, and the marketplace's own search brings shoppers past them. What is good about it. People are already there with their cards out. They trust the checkout. You can list a few prints and learn what sells without building anything. What is not. Your print sits in a grid beside thousands of others, often cheaper ones, and the shopper is comparing. The marketplace sets the rules and the fees, and can change both. And the relationship belongs mostly to the marketplace: the buyer remembers where they bought, not always who from, and you have limited ways to tell them about your next piece. What we connect to. We do not connect to Etsy. Our Etsy integration was permanently discontinued on 10 September 2026, following changes to Etsy's terms for third-party production partners. There is no eBay integration either, and no integration with Instagram's own shop or any other social-media shop. That does not stop you selling prints on a marketplace and having us make them. Set each print up as a product in your creativehub seller account, and when a sale comes in, place it as a manual order with the buyer's delivery details. A manual order carries your certificate of authenticity, your signature and your branding, exactly as an automatic one would. It is one extra step per sale. See how to place a manual order.

2. Your own online store Your own store is a website with your name on it and a checkout: a shop where every product is yours. Most artists build one on a store platform, which is a service that provides the pages, the basket and the payments for a monthly fee. What we connect to. Five store platforms connect to creativehub: Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, Squarespace and Big Cartel. Once connected, you create your print products in creativehub and publish them to your store. They appear on your store's own pages, in your store's own design. When a buyer orders, the order reaches us automatically, we print and send it, and fulfilment and tracking are handled for you. For a custom-built website there is an API, which needs a developer. What you can connect has the current list. What is good about it. Everything on the page is yours. There is no competitor one click away. You see who bought, and they can join your mailing list. Your prints can sit beside your originals, your books or anything else you sell. What is not. A store with no visitors sells nothing, and the store will not find visitors for you. It is also a second system to pay for and look after. If you do not have a store yet, do not start by building one. Start with the next route, and add a store when people ask to buy between drops.

3. A timed print drop A print drop is a sale with a start date and an end date. You announce that a small set of prints will be available from, say, Thursday evening until Sunday night, and then it closes. In marketing terms it is a launch. In plain terms it is an event, like a private view with a closing time. It works for a reason that has nothing to do with technology: a deadline sells. Art is something people mean to buy later. A permanent shop lets them. A drop gives your audience a moment to turn up for and a reason to decide now, it lets you sell without discounting, and an edition that closes is more collectable than one that is always available. It also turns selling from a constant background chore into a few focused weeks a year. Where a drop lives. A drop page can be published into a connected Shopify store, or on a store we host for you, which needs no platform at all. A hosted page has its own address, or sits on your own domain if you connect one. Buyers pay you directly through your own Stripe account (Stripe is a payment service; the account is free to open). There is no set-up fee, no monthly fee and no commission: we charge only the print and fulfilment cost of each order. Every drop has an early-access link for your mailing list and a public page with a countdown. creativehub's print drops page shows what one looks like. What is not good about it. A drop needs people to tell. With no audience, a countdown counts down to nothing. It also asks for a concentrated burst of posting and emailing, and between drops nothing sells unless you also keep a permanent page open. The help center's art sales advice section goes further, including when to start selling in timed drops, how many drops to run in a year and whether to keep a permanent collection.

4. An auction, for originals An auction is for the one thing a print lab cannot make more of: the original. On creativehub you can auction unique works (a painting, a drawing, a sculpture, a one-off photographic print) in a timed online sale under your own name. Editions and reproductions cannot be auctioned. Those are sold as prints. The buyer pays the winning bid plus delivery, with no buyer's premium on top. We take a commission of 20% of the winning bid, and a lot that does not sell costs you nothing. An auction page can also offer prints from your catalog, so the people who do not win the original can still buy the edition. If you have never sold at auction, read selling an original artwork at auction, which explains the vocabulary, the money and the decisions.

What stays the same whichever you choose The selling route and the making of the prints are separate decisions. Whichever route you take, if we fulfil the orders: You pay nothing to be set up. There are no upfront fees and no monthly subscription for creating print products and selling them. When a print sells, we charge you the fulfilment cost (the print, any framing, and delivery) and the rest of what your buyer paid is yours. You set the retail price. Our prices page has the current costs.

There are no upfront fees and no monthly subscription for creating print products and selling them. When a print sells, we charge you the fulfilment cost (the print, any framing, and delivery) and the rest of what your buyer paid is yours. You set the retail price. Our prices page has the current costs. The print is the same print. A giclée or C-type print made in our own studios, with framing if you offer it.

A giclée or C-type print made in our own studios, with framing if you offer it. It can be a proper edition. Limited editions can carry a certificate of authenticity. Whether to limit an edition at all is covered in will selling my prints as limited editions create more sales?

Limited editions can carry a certificate of authenticity. Whether to limit an edition at all is covered in will selling my prints as limited editions create more sales? The parcel carries your name, not ours. Orders go out in plain packaging, and the label shows your store name as the sender.

Orders go out in plain packaging, and the label shows your store name as the sender. Orders are made near the buyer. Each order is produced by the studio for its delivery destination: London for the UK, New York for the United States and Canada, Düsseldorf for the EU and the rest of the world, with a few exceptions such as bespoke framing, which is made in London. Buyers in the UK, EU and US pay no import charges on print-only and drop-shipped orders made in their own region. One thing we are not: a marketplace. We do not sell your work to a customer list of our own, and the people who buy from you join your list, not ours.

What we would do If you asked us across the counter, this is the order we would suggest. Pick one place, in your own name. If you have no store, use a hosted drop page. It costs nothing to set up. If you already have a store on one of the five platforms, connect it. Start collecting email addresses today. A mailing list is the one audience nobody can take away from you or charge you to reach. Can I sell art through email? explains why it matters more than follower counts. Run one small drop. A tight selection, not your whole archive. A few works that belong together feel more special and are easier to talk about. Price them with how much should I sell my art for? Add a permanent page when people ask for one. Not before. Treat a marketplace as a second shop window, not as the business. If you already sell on one, keep it and send us those orders by hand. If you do not, it is rarely the place to start. Auction an original when you have one that deserves an event. None of this needs a marketing background. It needs a few things done in the right order. If you would rather not do it alone, our art marketing agency helps artists grow their subscribers and plan and run campaigns in their own name.

Frequently asked questions Can I connect my Etsy shop to theprintspace? No. Our Etsy integration was permanently discontinued on 10 September 2026, following changes to Etsy's terms for third-party production partners. You can still sell on Etsy and have us make the prints by placing each sale as a manual order from your creativehub seller account. Which platforms do you connect to? Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, Squarespace and Big Cartel. Custom-built websites can use the API. Timed drop pages can be published to a connected Shopify store or to a store we host for you. There is no integration with eBay, with Instagram's own shop or with any other social-media shop. Do I need my own website to sell prints? No. You can sell from a drop page or store page that we host, with no store platform and no monthly fee. Buyers pay you directly through your own Stripe account, and you can point your own domain at the page. What does it cost to sell prints this way? There are no upfront fees and no monthly subscription for creating and selling print products. When a print sells, you pay the fulfilment cost of that order: the print, any framing and delivery. You set the retail price, and the difference is yours. Will you promote my work to your own customers? No. We are not a marketplace and we do not sell your work to a customer list of our own. Sales come from your own audience. What we provide is the printing and delivery, the tools to run a sale in your name, and, if you want it, our marketing agency. Can I sell through Instagram? Not through Instagram's own shop, which we do not integrate with. Use Instagram to send people to your store or your drop page, where they can buy. Can I sell originals as well as prints? Yes. Many artists list originals beside print editions in their own store and send the originals themselves. Unique original works can also be sold by auction on creativehub, with prints offered on the same page.

See how selling prints with us works