Hanging fixings for dry mounted artwork

A detailed guide on hanging fixtures and fixings available for dry mounted artwork.

We offer a selection of mounting fixing options for you to choose from:

Velcro

Ideal to use on the lighter mounting substrates such as Card, Foam Board and Foamex

The Velcro comes in 2 halves, Hook (rough surface) and Loop (soft surface)

It is best to put the loop side on the back of your mounted work, as it feels much nicer to hold than the hook when hanging the work and apply the hook side on the wall.

Velcro is not recommended to use on bare brick walls but ideally on smooth painted walls. When the Velcro is removed from the wall, it may pull some paint with it, this will depend on the wall surface and paint, so we recommend testing the wall with a small amount of Velcro 1st, before hanging all your work

When applying the Velcro to the back of the artwork, we recommend running Velcro around the whole perimeter of the mount, 10-15mm in from the edge. On pieces sized 24″x20″ and larger, it is recommended to place an additional strip of Velcro down the middle to stop the piece bowing in towards the wall.



Looking to buy velcro? At theprintspace we sell Velcro separately at $5.61 + VAT a meter or you can purchase a 25 meter roll for $68 + VAT.

Split Battens

2 Split Battens will be fixed to the back of your mounted work. The Top Battens is used to hang the piece on the wall and the bottom Battens acts as a spacer to hold the bottom away from the wall at the same distance as the top Batten. The work floats approx 10mm away from the wall.

A 3rd Battens is supplied loose, usually taped onto the back of the mount, which needs to be screwed to the wall.

Once this loose wall Batten is secured to the wall and level, the top Batten on the mounted work and wall Batten simply slot together.

The split battens can be applied to either Dibond or Aluminium substrate, at the minimum print size print size of 10″ x 8″.

Metal Subframe

The Metal Subframe is fixed in place on the back of the artwork. A Metal Subframe will float the work off the wall more than Split Battens, approximately 20mm away from the wall.

A loose Split Batten is supplied with the Subframe to use as the wall fixing, which needs to be screwed to the wall.

Once this loose wall Batten is secured to the wall and level, the top inside recess of the subframe simply slots onto the wall Batten.

A subframe fixture can be attached to either the Dibond, Aluminium or the Acrylic Reverse substrate at the minimum print size print size of 10″ x 8″.

MDF fixings

We offer 4 different types of MDF Fixings:

D-Rings & Cord

2 x D-Rings are screwed to the back of the MDF with a cord tied between them. This can simply be hung on and screw head or Nail on the wall.

This method is only recommended for artwork up to 20″ x 16″.

Keyhole

A Keyhole fixing is fitted in the center at the top of the artwork and counter sunk into the back of the MDF.

This can simply be hung on and screw head or Nail on the wall and your artwork is held flush to the wall.

This method is recommended for artwork up to 30″ x 20″.

Nail Hanging

A nail hanging fixing is fitted in the center at the top of the artwork.

This can simply be hung on and screw head or nail on the wall. The artwork will lean away from the wall a little at the top with this method.

This method is recommended for artwork up to 30″ x 20″.

Mirror Plates

2 x Mirror plates are fixed to the back of the MDF, 1 each side, approximately a 3rd of the way down from the top.

To attach this to the wall, hold the artwork in position and level then mark the wall through the holes with a pencil. For large artworks this may be a 2 person job.

Where the marks are on the wall, drill and raw plug the wall. Once this is done, hold the art work in position on the wall and screw through the mirror plates from the front to secure to the wall.

This method is recommended for artwork up to 40″ x 50″.

Mirror Plates offer the most secure hanging option, as a screwdriver is required to remove it from the wall.

Please note that the raw plugs and screws are not supplied.

Still need help?

Speak to one of our team members about our hanging fixing options for dry mounted artwork, get in touch today.