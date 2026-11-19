Choose by how the piece will be used. Display Card and Foam Board are light and suit presentation or short-term display. Foamex and MDF are more rigid and durable. Aluminum and Dibond stay flattest and are the choice for exhibition work. Acrylic Reverse puts the print behind clear Perspex for a high-gloss finish.

In every case we print onto paper and then bond the print to the board. We do not print directly onto Dibond, aluminum, acrylic or any other panel. For what dry mounting is and which boards count as archival, see Introduction to dry mounting.

The boards compared

Board Thickness What to know Display Card 2 mm Lightweight. Presentation and short-term display. Foam Board (Kappa) 5 mm or 10 mm Light foam core, white only. Dents, so not for pieces that get handled. Foamex 3 mm or 5 mm Rigid PVC, black or white. More durable than Foam Board. Often used on easels, or on walls where screws are not allowed. MDF 12 mm Rigid and durable, and the heaviest board. Good on a wall, not for something carried around. Aluminum and Dibond Dibond is 3 mm Extremely flat and rigid, so the print will not bow or warp. Best balance of rigidity and weight for a panel that is handled repeatedly. Supplied with battens or a subframe on the back. Acrylic Reverse 3 mm clear Perspex face plus backing Print bonded behind the acrylic. C-type Fuji Matt only.

Foam Board and Foamex are different products and are priced separately. If you need a black board, choose Foamex. Photographs of each finish are on the mounting page.

Looking for "Gallery Board"?

Gallery board is not a fixed industry standard, and we do not list a product under that name. It usually means a lightweight rigid board with the print mounted straight to the surface. Our closest equivalents are Display Card if you want something light, or Foamex or MDF if you want something rigid.

What Acrylic Reverse looks like

You view the image through the acrylic, so the surface is sleek and high gloss whatever the paper underneath. The acrylic adds apparent depth and makes color look more vivid, which suits photography and bold, colorful work. A gloss surface also reflects windows and lights, so think about where it will hang. It is a mounting finish, not a lightbox: the image is not lit from behind.

The face is 3 mm clear Perspex with polished edges.

Behind the print is a backing of White Perspex, Black Perspex, Aluminum or Dibond. All four are priced the same, and the backing color shows from the side.

It is rigid and ready to hang.

It is made on C-type Fuji Matt paper only. On other papers the option is switched off.

The acrylic protects the print surface but scratches more easily than glass. Clean it with a soft, dry cloth.

Paper and surface for unglazed panels

A mounted print has nothing in front of it, so the paper surface matters. Matt and satin papers reduce glare under gallery lighting. C-type papers are a popular choice for open display because the image sits within the emulsion, not on top of the paper, which makes them more resistant to scuffs. We do not apply laminate, varnish or protective spray to prints or mounted pieces.

Sizes, fixings and corners

The short side of a print mounted on a hard substrate must be at least 18 cm.

Mounting is priced online up to 60 x 96 in on Aluminum, Dibond, Acrylic Reverse, Foamex, Foam Board and MDF. Display Card stops at 40 x 60 in.

Battens are fitted up to 40 x 40 in. A larger panel hangs on an aluminum subframe.

Corners are square only. We do not offer rounded corners.

Fixings are described in Hanging fixings for dry mounted artwork.

Outdoor display

Nothing we make is suitable for uncovered or permanent outdoor display. Acrylic Reverse suits short-term or sheltered outdoor exhibitions only.

Ordering and turnaround

Mounting has to be ordered with the print. Prints for mounting are produced with trim allowances and crop marks so they can be mounted to the exact finished size, which is why we cannot mount a print supplied earlier. To check color first, order test strips or a sample print, then place the mounted order.

Add the board when you configure the print at order.creativehub.io. Mounting is priced on top of the print by size and board, and the price updates as you change either. Guide prices are on the price list.

A mounted order placed before 1:30pm UK time is dispatched within 5 working days, printing included. Acrylic Reverse takes 10 working days. The studio is closed at weekends and on bank holidays, so count back from an exhibition date with that in mind. The exact date is shown at checkout.

Mounting is done by hand in our London studio and mounted pieces are shipped from the UK, so customs duties may apply on delivery.

Each board, along with the battens and subframes used to hang it, is shown on our photo and art mounting page.