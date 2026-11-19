A bespoke frame can be made for a print up to 50 x 75 in (127 x 190 cm), or 40 x 80 in (102 x 203 cm) for a panoramic. The limit is the same in every frame style, moulding and glazing. Anything larger is mounted, not framed: mounting on Dibond or aluminum goes up to 60 x 96 in (152 x 244 cm).

Size limits at a glance

Finish Largest size priced online Standard, Box, Floating or Tray frame 50 x 75 in, or 40 x 80 in panoramic Aluminum, Dibond, Acrylic Reverse, Foamex, Foam Board or MDF mount 60 x 96 in Display Card mount 40 x 60 in

At the other end, the print's short side must be at least 18 cm to be framed or mounted on a hard substrate.

These sizes are priced in the ordering tool at order.creativehub.io like any other size, with no quote needed. The tool will not accept a frame above the limit. How large the print itself can be depends on the paper: see Maximum print sizes for C-Type and Giclée prints.

When the piece is too big to frame

A print of 95 x 220 cm, for example, can be printed but is beyond the framing limit, so it would be mounted. Aluminum and Dibond are extremely flat and rigid and will not bow or warp over the course of a show, which is why we recommend them for exhibition work at around 100 cm. Battens are fitted to panels up to 40 x 40 in. A larger panel hangs on an aluminum subframe. See Which mounting board should I choose?

Building a large frame

Glass. Bespoke frames are glazed with real glass and acrylic glazing is not offered. For a very large piece, or one hung at height, factor the weight of the glass into your choice of fixings.

Bespoke frames are glazed with real glass and acrylic glazing is not offered. For a very large piece, or one hung at height, factor the weight of the glass into your choice of fixings. Fixings. D-rings and cord are recommended up to 30 x 20 in, and mirror plates up to 40 x 50 in. At 40 x 50 in and above only strap hangers are offered. For a tall, heavy piece in a stairwell or above head height, choose mirror plates or strap hangers, not cord. Details are in Hanging fixings for framed artwork.

D-rings and cord are recommended up to 30 x 20 in, and mirror plates up to 40 x 50 in. At 40 x 50 in and above only strap hangers are offered. For a tall, heavy piece in a stairwell or above head height, choose mirror plates or strap hangers, not cord. Details are in Hanging fixings for framed artwork. Flatness. Inside the frame the print is either dry mounted, which bonds it to a rigid board for a perfectly flat and permanent result, or attached with reversible archival hinges to 100% cotton rag board, in which case it will not sit perfectly flat. Dry mounting is the usual choice for large work, where flatness matters most.

Canvas

We do offer canvas printing, but it cannot be ordered on the website yet. Online ordering is planned for early 2027. For a large canvas order before then, contact us. We cannot stretch or frame a canvas you supply. If it is the surface you are after, the heavily textured giclée papers, Ilford Cotton Textured and Hahnemühle German Etching, give a comparable texture. If you want a shadow gap between the piece and the frame, choose a Floating or Tray frame.

Lead time

Allow 10 working days for a framed print and 5 working days for a mounted print (10 for Acrylic Reverse), printing included, plus delivery. The estimated date for your order is shown at checkout before you pay.

Delivery and collection

Up to 30 x 40 in: delivered by courier at the standard rates.

delivered by courier at the standard rates. Above 30 x 40 in, up to 50 x 75 in: delivered crated by courier at the large-piece rate. The rate is shown at checkout with the other delivery options. Nothing is quoted after the purchase.

delivered crated by courier at the large-piece rate. The rate is shown at checkout with the other delivery options. Nothing is quoted after the purchase. Larger than 50 x 75 in: collection only.

Framing and mounting are done in our London studio, so these pieces ship from the UK by international courier, with the cost calculated from your delivery address. Customs duties may apply on delivery.

More about the service is on the framing page and the mounting page.

For work too large to frame, our mounting service page shows the aluminum, Dibond and acrylic options along with subframes and battens.