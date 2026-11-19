There are four bespoke frame types: Standard, Box, Floating and Tray. Each is handmade to the size of your print, and each has its own set of mouldings, glazing and mount options. The type you pick decides how the print is held, so choose that first and the moulding second.

The four frame types

Frame type How the print sits Mouldings Glass Window mount Standard Behind the glazing, with a window mount or a fillet The full range, 22 options Optional Optional Box Set back inside a deep profile 6 options Optional Optional Floating Float-mounted proud of a white backboard, all four paper edges visible 6 options Optional None Tray A mounted piece in a recessed tray with a shadow gap 4 finishes None None

If you want a shadow gap between the piece and the frame, that is a Floating or a Tray frame. Photographs of each finished style are on the framing page.

Mouldings by frame type

Standard frames

White, Black, Walnut and Beech: Thin, Wide or Square.

Oak: Thin (15 mm), Wide (34 mm), Thin Rounded (20 mm) or Wide Rounded.

Silver (metal): Thin (20 mm) or Wide (30 mm).

Gold (metal): Thin (19 mm) or Wide (30 mm).

Ornate, a decorative period-style gold: Gold Small or Gold Large.

Box and Floating frames

White: Thin or Square.

Black: Thin or Square.

Oak: Thin (15 mm) or Thin Rounded (20 mm). Oak Wide is a Standard frame moulding only.

Tray frames come in Beech, White, Black or Walnut, with one profile in each.

Thin mouldings are roughly 15 to 25 mm across the face. Square is a wide moulding with squared edges. The darkest wood is American black walnut, offered on Standard and Tray frames. Frames are not stained to a custom color or matched to a sample.

Floating frames: the gap and the overall size

In a floating frame there is a 1 inch gap on every edge between the paper and the inside of the frame, whatever the print size or moulding. The gap is fixed. A border built into your file is printed on the paper, so it sits inside the gap and does not widen it. The backboard is always white. For an all-black look, choose a Standard or Box frame with a black moulding and a black window mount.

To estimate the outside size of a floating frame:

Start with the width and height of the print. Add 2 inches to each dimension for the gap on the two opposite edges. Add twice the face width of the moulding to each dimension.

If you need the finished size or the depth of a particular moulding confirmed before you order, ask us and we will check it.

Tray frames

A tray frame is the only type made without glass, and it takes no window mount. It suits a mounted print, such as a print on Dibond. The frame face is about 18 mm wide seen from the front, fixings are fitted so it arrives ready to hang, and an A3 tray frame with a Dibond mount weighs about 1.2 kg before packaging. With no glass there are no reflections, but the surface is unprotected: hang it away from direct sun and damp, and dust it gently with a dry cloth.

Dibond and the other substrates we mount on are explained in our guide to mounted prints.

Glazing and fillets

All glazing is real glass. Acrylic glazing is not offered on bespoke frames. On Standard, Box and Floating frames the Glass dropdown offers None, Standard and Anti Reflective Art, which is the glass we recommend. Conservation Clear and Museum glass are also available on bespoke frames: ask us for these. The optical properties of each are in Glazing options for frames.

Where there is no window mount, a small fillet holds the print clear of the glass. It can match the wood of the moulding or be white or black. For a black fillet, ask for it in the order notes and then send us your order number. Every frame is taped and sealed at the back.

How to choose it when ordering

At order.creativehub.io, select your image and click Order Prints. On the Framing & Mounting card choose Bespoke frame. Pick a type on the Frame Type card. The Moulding card then lists only the mouldings for that type. Choose the Material, then the Profile where the material has more than one. Set glass, hanging fixings and window mount on the Frame Options card.

The price updates as you go. Guide prices are on the price list.

Size limits and turnaround

The print must be at least 180 mm on its shortest side to be framed.

Any size above that can be framed, not only photographic or A sizes. A non-standard size, such as 589 x 841 mm, is centered in the frame.

The upper limits are in What is the largest size you can frame or mount?

Allow 10 working days for a framed print, printing included. A next-day framed order is not possible. A rush is sometimes possible and is agreed case by case, so ask before you order.

All bespoke frames are made by hand in our London studio and shipped from the UK, so customs duties may apply on delivery.

Each frame style is shown with its mouldings on the framing page of our website, a helpful way to compare them before you order.