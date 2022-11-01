What are creativehub’s dropshipping fulfillment costs?

When you make a sale on your store we charge you, the seller, for the fulfillment costs. These costs are:

Print cost

This is our standard prints cost plus 20% to cover the additional costs associated with this service such as the printing of free certificates, booking of couriers or postage, managing the limited editions and follow ups with customer service and free replacement prints if needed. So an A3, for example, will cost an extra $4.04 to make a total of $24.27 net of sales tax.

Shipping cost

We charge you our standard shipping rates based on the shipping destination of the order. To view these rates click here. Note that you are free to charge what ever shipping rate you wish on your website.

To learn more about the payment process with art print drop shipping orders read this article.