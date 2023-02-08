Do I pay sales tax (VAT) when you charge me for my order fulfilment?

We charge you sales tax (VAT) on the print fulfilment costs in line UK and EU law:

If the print is being delivered to the UK

If the print is being delivered to the UK, you will be charged sales tax (VAT) on the fulfilment costs. This will be at the applicable UK 20% sales tax rate.

If the print is being delivered to the EU and you are not registered for sales tax (VAT)

If the print is being delivered to the EU and you are not registered for sales tax (VAT) in your EU country of residence, then you will be charged sales tax (VAT) on the fulfilment costs. These orders will be fulfilled from our German studio and the applicable 19% VAT rate will be applied.

If your print is being delivered to the EU and you are registered for sales tax (VAT)

If your print is being delivered to the EU and you are registered for sales tax (VAT) in your EU country of residence, you can provide us with your valid EU sales tax (VAT) registration number and we will not charge you sales tax (VAT) on the fulfilment order.

If your print is being delivered to outside of the EU

If your print is being delivered to outside of the EU, we will not charge you sales tax (VAT) on the fulfilment costs.