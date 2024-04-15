What are the shipping costs for dropshipping orders?

Below are the shipping rates for our drop shipping products. This is what we charge you, the seller. The rate you are charged is determined by the currency of your creativehub account.

Note that shipping is charged per order for print only orders. Framed orders that contain multiple framed items are charged shipping per frame unit. Learn more about this here.

For more information on our delivery SLAs read this article

Print only (cost per order)

$ denominated creativehub accounts

Print only (All sizes) Postage United Kingdom $0.00 Germany $0.00 Europe (EU) $0.00 Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland $0.00 United States $16.75 Canada $19.50 ROW $51.25

Framed prints (cost per unit)

$ denominated creativehub accounts

Shipping destination Up to 30cm Up to 42cm Up to 60cm Up to 85cm Up to 119cm United Kingdom $15.63 $15.63 $18.13 $25.63 $37.50 Germany $15.63 $15.63 $18.13 $25.63 $37.50 Europe (EU) $28.13 $30.63 $34.38 $36.88 $81.25 Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland $36.88 $36.88 $40.63 $43.63 $93.75 United States $23.75 $27.50 $29.50 $32.50 $54.50 Canada $43.44 $45.60 $58.66 $80.71 $92.92 ROW $82.20 $92.81 $119.75 $189.83 $228.60

You can charge your customers whatever shipping rate you wish. This is configured in your website. To learn how to import our rates as shipping profiles to your website read this article.