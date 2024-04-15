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What are the shipping costs for dropshipping orders?

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Below are the shipping rates for our drop shipping products. This is what we charge you, the seller. The rate you are charged is determined by the currency of your creativehub account.

Note that shipping is charged per order for print only orders. Framed orders that contain multiple framed items are charged shipping per frame unit. Learn more about this here.

For more information on our delivery SLAs read this article

$ denominated creativehub accounts

Print only (All sizes)Postage
United Kingdom$0.00
Germany$0.00
Europe (EU)$0.00
Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland$0.00
United States$16.75
Canada$19.50
ROW$51.25

Framed prints (cost per unit)

$ denominated creativehub accounts

Shipping destinationUp to 30cmUp to 42cmUp to 60cmUp to 85cmUp to 119cm
United Kingdom$15.63$15.63$18.13$25.63$37.50
Germany$15.63$15.63$18.13$25.63$37.50
Europe (EU)$28.13$30.63$34.38$36.88$81.25
Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland$36.88$36.88$40.63$43.63$93.75
United States$23.75$27.50$29.50$32.50$54.50
Canada$43.44$45.60$58.66$80.71$92.92
ROW$82.20$92.81$119.75$189.83$228.60

You can charge your customers whatever shipping rate you wish. This is configured in your website. To learn how to import our rates as shipping profiles to your website read this article.

Updated on 15 April 2024
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