What is sales tax (VAT)?

Sales tax, or VAT as it is called in the United Kingdom, is the tax you may be required to charge your buyers when they purchase a product or service from you.

It is charged at different rates for different goods and services and different countries. It is your responsibility to check with your local government to find out if you are required to charge sales tax on your website.

Your ecommerce website will have a settings page regarding sales tex settings. They should also provide either customer support or help centre articles to help you navigate this.

On the creativehub side, you should enter your country of residence, and if applicable, your sales tax registration number. Click here to see how to do that