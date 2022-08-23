Why must I verify my bank card to pay for drop shipping orders?

When adding your bank card to creativehub to pay for your drop shipping fulfillment costs, you may be asked to verify the card via a one time transaction of £1, which we refund to you.

We have put this security measure in place to make a secure connection between your bank and creativehub. This one time transaction tells your bank that you have pre-authorised payments to be debited for your fulfilment costs. This will reduce the likelihood of future payments being declined by your bank for fraud prevention reasons.