How do I pay for the drop shipping fulfilment costs?

When you sell a print product on your website, your customer completes the transaction on your website and pays you for the product in full. We debit you via a separate transaction for the Printspace fulfilment costs (print & postage). You can learn more about this process here.

If payment is not received for these fulfilment costs, we will not process your customer order. To ensure your customer order is processed you need to add a payment card for the fulfilment costs to your creativehub account. To do this, follow these 4 steps: