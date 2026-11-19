Yes. As you build an order at order.creativehub.io, the preview redraws with every choice you make, through to the framed piece shown on a wall. It is a guide to layout and proportion, not to color or texture.

What the preview shows

Your image at the size you entered, with any crop you chose.

The border, drawn live as you change it.

The window mount, in the color and width you picked.

The frame, drawn in the moulding you chose, at its width relative to the print.

The framed piece on a wall, so you can judge the overall look.

Crops are never applied unseen

If the shape of your image does not match the size you type in, you are asked to choose Crop image or Add border, each with a live preview, before you can continue. Nothing is cropped without you seeing it first.

What the preview cannot show

The preview is drawn on screen, so it cannot show the texture of the paper, the depth of a frame or exact color.

For paper texture, our fine art and photo sample packs let you see and handle each stock before you order.

To go beyond the on-screen preview, our handmade framing page shows the frame styles, mouldings and glass options in more detail.