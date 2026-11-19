A window mount is the card surround between the print and the frame. Ours are cut from acid-free board 1.4 mm (1400 micron) thick, with a 45° bevel, in White, Ivory, Cream or Black. You set the width with a slider when you order, and the maximum width depends on the size of the print.

Where a window mount is available

Only as part of a framed print ordered from us. It cannot be added to a print-only order.

On Standard and Box frames. Floating and Tray frames take no window mount.

Not as a standalone product. We do not cut mounts for photographs or frames you already have.

Other meanings of mounting, such as bonding a print to a rigid board, are covered in our mounted print guide.

If you leave the mount out of a glazed frame, a small fillet keeps the print away from the glass instead.

Choosing the color

Pick the color on the Frame Options card when you configure the frame at order.creativehub.io. The list there shows the exact shades offered.

Match the mount to the base tone of the paper, not only to the image. Hahnemühle German Etching, for example, has a warm base, so a crisp white mount contrasts with it, most visibly when the image has a border. Ivory or Cream sit more comfortably against it.

A paper sample pack shows the base tone of each paper, which helps when choosing a mount color.

Choosing the width

Once a color is selected, Window Mount Size appears. The slider is capped according to the print size. On a 5 x 7 in print, for example, it stops at a 1.3 in mount.

There is no standard recommended width. It is a matter of what looks right for the piece, and the on-screen preview redraws the mount in your color and width as you change it, so you can judge the proportions before you pay.

A mount wider than the slider allows is a custom request and is quoted individually. See How do I get a quote for a custom frame or mount?

Checking a configuration before you order

If you are working towards a particular overall frame size, send us the print dimensions and the frame size you have in mind through the contact page and we will check the mount configuration for you. A print at a non-standard size is centered in the frame.

For how the print is attached behind the mount, see Archival reversible mounting options for framing. More on our frames is on the framing page.

A window mount is only one part of the frame, and our framing service page shows the frame styles, mouldings and glass options that go with it.