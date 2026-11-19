The price list can be read with or without VAT, so check which figure you are looking at. The basket at order.creativehub.io removes any doubt: it shows the price excluding VAT, the VAT and the total before you pay. Whether VAT is charged at all depends on where the order is delivered.
Where VAT is shown
- Price list. The page has a VAT excluding / including option. Check which one is selected before comparing figures.
- Basket. Shows the price excluding VAT, the VAT and the total. VAT is applied at checkout where it is due, so the basket total is the full amount you pay.
- Written quotes. Every figure in a quote from us says whether it excludes or includes VAT. If a figure you have been given does not say, ask us before adding or removing VAT yourself.
- Invoices. Every order produces an invoice with a line-by-line breakdown, the VAT and the totals.
When VAT is charged
We add VAT where the law requires it. It applies to production and delivery.
- Orders invoiced by our UK company: 20% for deliveries to Great Britain and the Isle of Man. No VAT elsewhere.
- Orders invoiced by our German company: 19% for deliveries to Germany. For other EU countries, that country's VAT, or 0% if your account holds a valid EU VAT number from a country other than Germany. No VAT outside the EU.
- Orders invoiced by our US company: no VAT.
If you are VAT-registered
Add your number in the VAT registration card under Settings. VAT numbers are entered there, never on the checkout form.
- An EU number is checked against the EU's VIES service. Only a validated number is used: while a number is pending, invalid or cannot be checked, VAT is charged.
- A German VAT number, and any delivery to Germany, keeps 19%.
- A non-EU number (a GB number, for example) is printed on your invoices but does not change the VAT charged.
If you buy as an individual, leave the card blank.
Can I reclaim the VAT?
That depends on your own tax position. As general guidance, not tax advice: a VAT-registered business can normally reclaim VAT on business purchases as input tax on its VAT return, provided it holds a valid VAT invoice. If you are not VAT-registered, you generally cannot, and the VAT is part of your cost. Your accountant can confirm how this applies to you. See also Can I claim sales tax (VAT) back on the print orders I make? and Where do I find a list of my print orders and invoices.
Figures for your own print, mount or frame size are on the price list on our website.