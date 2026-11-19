The quickest and most accurate quote is the one you build yourself: upload your file at order.creativehub.io, choose the size, paper and any mounting or framing, and the basket shows the exact price, the VAT, the delivery options and the estimated dispatch date before you pay. Adding items to the basket carries no obligation. We quote by email for jobs the ordering tool cannot price, and for large orders.

Price the job yourself

Go to order.creativehub.io and create a free account. Upload your image as a JPEG or a flattened TIFF. We cannot check or print from PDF files. Click Order prints. Set the size, the paper and any mounting or framing. The price updates as you change each option. Add the item to your basket and enter the delivery address. Review the delivery options, their prices and the estimated dates.

You can price several combinations side by side and leave them in the basket while you decide. Orders are placed online by you: we cannot take an order by email or place one on your behalf, but we can answer questions while you set it up.

If paper is the undecided part, a paper sample pack lets you compare the surfaces before you settle on one.

What the online price covers

Custom sizes. Enter any size directly. There is no surcharge for a non-standard size: the price follows the size band the print falls in.

Enter any size directly. There is no surcharge for a non-standard size: the price follows the size band the print falls in. Mounting and framing. Both appear alongside size and paper, and the price updates as you add them. Framing is ordered together with the print as one job.

Both appear alongside size and paper, and the price updates as you add them. Framing is ordered together with the print as one job. Large pieces. Frames are priced online for prints up to 50 x 75 in (or 40 x 80 in for a panoramic) in every frame style, and mounting up to 60 x 96 in. The short side of a framed or mounted print must be at least 18 cm.

Frames are priced online for prints up to 50 x 75 in (or 40 x 80 in for a panoramic) in every frame style, and mounting up to 60 x 96 in. The short side of a framed or mounted print must be at least 18 cm. Currency. Prices are shown in the currency set by the billing country on your account.

The published tables for standard sizes are on the price list. A custom size is not listed there, so use the basket for the exact figure.

When we quote by email

Ask us for a written quote when:

the job is something the ordering tool cannot price, such as a framed or mounted piece larger than the online limits, or a custom frame or mount (see How do I get a quote for a custom frame or mount?);

you are planning a large order, such as an exhibition set or an edition (see Is there a minimum order or a bulk discount for prints?);

you need indicative figures for a budget or a grant application.

For anything else, a figure we confirm by email is the same as the basket's. If we give you a price for an unlisted custom size before you have built the order, it is the price of the nearest listed size, as a guide. The exact price is the one in your basket or in our written quote.

What to send for a quote

Email info@creativehub.io with:

your image files as JPEG or TIFF (not PDF); the print sizes; the print type and paper or finish you have in mind; any mounting or framing, including borders and window mounts; quantities, including edition sizes if relevant; delivery address or collection, and any deadline.

If you send a download link for your files, check that it opens without a sign-in or verification step. We cannot download files behind one, and it holds the quote up.

A written quote states whether each figure excludes or includes VAT. If a figure you have been given does not say, ask us before adding or removing VAT yourself. More on this in Do your print prices include VAT?

Allow for lead times

A quote for mounted or framed work should be read alongside the production time: mounted orders are dispatched within 5 working days and framed orders within 10, printing included. See Production turnaround times.

Want a guide figure before you build a basket? Standard sizes are in the published price list.