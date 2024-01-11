Can I send a certificate of authenticity with my dropship orders?

You can set up your print products as limited or open editions. With either option you include a certificate of authenticity in the package to the customer.

Open editions are marked as ‘open edition’. Limited editions track the quantity giving each certificate its own unique edition number.

Limited editions are tracked in creativehub and synced with your store, so you can’t accidentally over sell a limited edition. Learn more about that here.

There are 6 certificate designs for you to choose from, we have the Classic which is free, plus 5 beautifully designed options which are £2 per edition. Learn more about the design choices here.

As well as certificates of authenticity, you have the option to have a digital signature and/or edition number printed directly onto the print. Learn more about this here.