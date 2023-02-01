Will my customers be charged money at the border?

Whether your customer is charged money at the border depends on the destination country. When applied, this charge is for the sales tax for that country but is often referred to as customs charges, customs fees, import charges, duty, duty fees, import tax, import fees.
Here is how it works:
- Orders being shipped to the United States, the EU and the UK will not be charged at the border
- To the other countries of the world it depends on the value of the shipment. Over a certain value then they will be charged the sales tax of that country. You can view those minimum values by clicking this link