Glazing options for frames

A guide to our range of UV protective glazing options.

Artwork on paper ideally needs to be mounted clearly away from the glass of the frame to allow air movement and circulation. If the print is not held with a window or book-mount, then filets in the rebate should be used to hold it away from glazing.

At theprintspace we offer a range of glazing options to suit different budgets and each has optical properties to enhance or preserve the artwork. Descriptions and optical properties are listed below:

Anti-reflective (Recommended)

This glass is produced with a multi-layered coating including coatings to reduce glare / reflection for optimal color transmission and image clarity and coatings containing UV protection.

Conservation Clear

Engineered with extra high UV blocks to reduce fading by blocking 99% of UV radiation. Conservation clear is recommended for artwork where preserving the artwork is the main objective.

Museum

Premium glass that combines the benefits of anti reflective properties with 99% UV block making it suitable for valuable and one off art pieces.

Below is a comparison table showing an overview of the most important properties when choosing a glass option for framing

Comparison table

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