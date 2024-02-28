What color Mat options are there for dropshipping frames?

The brand used for our pre-made drop shipping frames is Nielsen Quadrum. For an overview of the frames we offer read this article. For details of the sizes we offer, read this article.

You can opt to have your pre-made framed products come complete with a mat. Mat’s are cut from acid free cardboard. They are 1400 micron which is 1.4mm in thickness. The window is cut to an angle of 45°

Window mounts come in 4 colors:

Black

White

Ivory (subtle off-white)

Cream

Below you can find images showing the variations in color: