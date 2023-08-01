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What pre-made frame sizes are available for dropshipping?

See the table below which lists the available sizes offered for art print dropshipping:

Aspect RatioA Size cm (w) cm (h) in (w) in (h)
1:1.41A42129.711.78.3
4:5283511.013.8
1:1.41A329.74216.511.7
1:1303011.811.8
3:4304011.815.8
2:3304511.817.7
1:1404015.815.8
4:5405015.819.7
2:3406015.823.6
1:1.41A2425923.416.5
1:1505019.719.7
1:1.41A1598433.123.4
3:4608023.831.5
5:77010027.639.4

To learn about the costs of these frames read this article. For more information on the frame brand and materials used read this article.

Updated on 1 August 2023
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