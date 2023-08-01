What pre-made frame sizes are available for dropshipping?

See the table below which lists the available sizes offered for art print dropshipping:

Aspect Ratio A Size cm (w) cm (h) in (w) in (h) 1:1.41 A4 21 29.7 11.7 8.3 4:5 – 28 35 11.0 13.8 1:1.41 A3 29.7 42 16.5 11.7 1:1 – 30 30 11.8 11.8 3:4 – 30 40 11.8 15.8 2:3 – 30 45 11.8 17.7 1:1 – 40 40 15.8 15.8 4:5 – 40 50 15.8 19.7 2:3 – 40 60 15.8 23.6 1:1.41 A2 42 59 23.4 16.5 1:1 – 50 50 19.7 19.7 1:1.41 A1 59 84 33.1 23.4 3:4 – 60 80 23.8 31.5 5:7 70 100 27.6 39.4

To learn about the costs of these frames read this article. For more information on the frame brand and materials used read this article.