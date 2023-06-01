How do I choose the print and paper type for my art print drop shipping?

We offer fine art prints. These are either Photo prints which suit photographic images and Giclée prints which suit all types of art; illustration, photography, painting, drawing, pastels, spray paint, digital art.
Take a look here at our detailed video and FAQ which takes you through the print and paper types we offer.
We offer fine art prints. These are either Photo prints which suit photographic images and Giclée prints which suit all types of art; illustration, photography, painting, drawing, pastels, spray paint, digital art.
Updated on 1 June 2023