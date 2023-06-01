Order
Home/Art printing on demand/How do I choose the print and paper type for my art print drop shipping?

How do I choose the print and paper type for my art print drop shipping?

We offer fine art prints. These are either Photo prints which suit photographic images and Giclée prints which suit all types of art; illustration, photography, painting, drawing, pastels, spray paint, digital art.

Take a look here at our detailed video and FAQ which takes you through the print and paper types we offer.

Updated on 1 June 2023
Tagged:

Was this article helpful?

Yes, thanks!Not really

Related articles