What print & frame products can I dropship from creativehub?

You can dropship Giclée and Photo type fine art gallery quality prints and pre-made frames, globally.

Giclee and Photo prints are used by professional artists because of their fine detail, heavyweight papers, brilliant colors and accurate color reproduction. Learn more about our Giclée & Photo papers here.

You can also sell your prints with pre-made frames. These are made from solid wood and glass and come in three colours; black, white, oak. You can learn more about these frame options here.

All the packaging will be white labeled, or carrying your brand if you have selected that option. You can send limited or open edition certificates in a range of styles, from classic to contemporary. Finally you can add an insert to your orders, explaining about the artist, gallery or art or creative organization, or about the project the work comes from.

Read more about Giclee and Photo paper and framing options for drop shipping.