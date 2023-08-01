What are the costs of the pre-made frames for drop shipping?

Our pre-made frames for drop shipping are made from wood & glass materials. The moldings are available in three colors; black, white or oak. You can also have a card window mount cut and fitted which is available in black, white, cream & ivory. Below are the prices for these frame products:

1.41:1 Aspect ratio (European A size)

A4 A3 A2 A1 $ Frame only $34.32 $41.89 $61.34 $89.76 Frame + window mount $37.40 $45.73 $66.71 $96.26

1:1 Aspect ratio (Square)

30x30cm 40x40cm 50x50cm $ Frame only $40.63 $46.88 $65.63 Frame + window mount $44.69 $51.56 $72.19

4:5 Aspect ratio

28x35cm 40x50cm $ Frame only $40.15 $52.05 Frame + window mount $43.41 $56.93

3:4 Aspect ratio

30x40cm 60x80cm $ Frame only $41.90 $118.45 Frame + window mount $45.86 $129.34

5:7 Aspect ratio

70x100cm $ Frame only $158.18 Frame + window mount $167.34

2:3 Aspect ratio

30x45cm 40x60cm $ Frame only $45 $57.50 Frame + window mount $48.75 $63.75

Learn more about our pre-made framing products here