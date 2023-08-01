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What are the costs of the pre-made frames for drop shipping?

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Our pre-made frames for drop shipping are made from wood & glass materials. The moldings are available in three colors; black, white or oak. You can also have a card window mount cut and fitted which is available in black, white, cream & ivory. Below are the prices for these frame products:

1.41:1 Aspect ratio (European A size)

A4A3A2A1
$Frame only$34.32$41.89$61.34$89.76
Frame + window mount$37.40$45.73$66.71$96.26

1:1 Aspect ratio (Square)

30x30cm40x40cm50x50cm
$Frame only$40.63$46.88$65.63
Frame + window mount$44.69$51.56$72.19

4:5 Aspect ratio

28x35cm40x50cm
$Frame only$40.15$52.05
Frame + window mount$43.41$56.93

3:4 Aspect ratio

30x40cm60x80cm
$Frame only$41.90$118.45
Frame + window mount$45.86$129.34

5:7 Aspect ratio

70x100cm
$Frame only$158.18
Frame + window mount$167.34

2:3 Aspect ratio

30x45cm40x60cm
$Frame only$45$57.50
Frame + window mount$48.75$63.75

Learn more about our pre-made framing products here

Updated on 1 August 2023
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