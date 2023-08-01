What are the costs of the pre-made frames for drop shipping?

Our pre-made frames for drop shipping are made from wood & glass materials. The moldings are available in three colors; black, white or oak. You can also have a card window mount cut and fitted which is available in black, white, cream & ivory. Below are the prices for these frame products:
1.41:1 Aspect ratio (European A size)
|A4
|A3
|A2
|A1
|$
|Frame only
|$34.32
|$41.89
|$61.34
|$89.76
|Frame + window mount
|$37.40
|$45.73
|$66.71
|$96.26
1:1 Aspect ratio (Square)
|30x30cm
|40x40cm
|50x50cm
|$
|Frame only
|$40.63
|$46.88
|$65.63
|Frame + window mount
|$44.69
|$51.56
|$72.19
4:5 Aspect ratio
|28x35cm
|40x50cm
|$
|Frame only
|$40.15
|$52.05
|Frame + window mount
|$43.41
|$56.93
3:4 Aspect ratio
|30x40cm
|60x80cm
|$
|Frame only
|$41.90
|$118.45
|Frame + window mount
|$45.86
|$129.34
5:7 Aspect ratio
|70x100cm
|$
|Frame only
|$158.18
|Frame + window mount
|$167.34
2:3 Aspect ratio
|30x45cm
|40x60cm
|$
|Frame only
|$45
|$57.50
|Frame + window mount
|$48.75
|$63.75
Learn more about our pre-made framing products here